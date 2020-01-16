Latest newfangled report of Articulated Robot Market with outstanding growth by 2026

In this report, global Articulated Robot Market will reach 9442.02 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 11.82%

The Articulated Robot industry was 5400.53 million USD in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 9442.02 million USD by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.82% between 2016 and 2022.

An articulated robot is a robot which is fitted with rotary joints. Rotary joints allow a full range of motion, as they rotate through multiple planes, and they increase the capabilities of the robot considerably. An articulated robot can have one or more rotary joints, and other types of joints may be used as well, depending on the design of the robot and its intended function.

Articulated Robot can be divided into three categories: 4-Axis or less type, 5-Axis type and 6-Axis or more type. 6-Axis or more type accounted for the highest proportion in production market, with a figure of 57.32% in 2017, followed by 4-Axis or less type, account for 26.02% and 5-Axis type account for 16.66%.

The sales market share of global Articulated Robot in Automotive use, Electrical and Electronics use, Machinery use, Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals use, Food & Beverage use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 37.41%, 22.94%, 9.02%, 8.67%, 4.64% and 17.32% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Articulated Robot in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Articulated Robot market has the most promising sales prospects in Automotive use.

Our research center data shows that China is the biggest contributor to the Articulated Robot revenue market, accounted for 30.88% of the total global market with a revenue of 1667.59 million USD in 2017, followed by EU, 18.57% with a revenue of 1002.90 million USD.

The key players are FANUC, KUKA, ABB, Yaskawa, kawasaki, DENSO, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Epson, Staubli, OTC, COMAU, Omron Adept Technologies, SIASUN, HIWIN (TW), Yamaha, GSK, Triowin, Nanjing Estun Automation and so on. All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Global Articulated Robot Market Report 2019 presents an in-depth assessment of the Articulated Robot including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Articulated Robot investments from 2019 till 2026. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, its dynamics, structure, characteristics, main players, growth and demand drivers, etc.

Articulated Robot Market Report give depth study of current situation of the industry. Articulated Robot Manufacturers are valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Industry.

The Players Mentioned in our report are FANUC, KUKA, ABB, Yaskawa, kawasaki, DENSO, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Epson, Staubli, OTC, COMAU, Omron Adept Technologies, SIASUN, HIWIN (TW), Yamaha, GSK, Triowin, Nanjing Estun Automation.

Global Articulated Robot Market: Product Segment Analysis

4-Axis or Less, 5-Axis, 6-Axis or More

Global Articulated Robot Market: Application Segment Analysis

Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Machinery, Rubber, Plastics & Chemicals, Food & Beverage, Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Articulated Robot market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Articulated Robot market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World, which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for regions.

Also, key Articulated Robot market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered.

