Latest Newfangled report on Food Dryer Market with outstanding growth to 2026

In this report, global Food Dryer Market will reach 2091.83 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 3.53%

Food Dryer is defined as a machine of heat under controlled conditions, to remove the water present in foods by evaporation to yield solid products. It differs from evaporation, which yields concentrated liquid products. The main purpose of drying is to extend the shelf-life of foods by reducing their in-water activity. Micro-organisms which cause food spoilage and decay and many of the enzymes which promote undesired changes in the chemical composition of the food are unable to grow, multiply or function in the absence of sufficient water

Food Dryer can be divided into three categories: Conduction Type, Convection Type and Radiation Type. Convection Type accounted for the highest proportion in production market, with a figure of 51.16% in 2017, followed by Conduction Type, account for 27.80% and Radiation Type account for 21.03%.

The consumption market share of global Food Dryer in Processed Food Drying use, Plant Food Drying use, Animal Food Drying use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 42.22%, 28.70%, 23.33% and 5.75% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Food Dryer in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Food Dryer market has the most promising sales prospects in Processed Food Drying use.

Our research center data shows that Europe is the biggest contributor to the Food Dryer revenue market, accounted for 59.64% of the total global market with a revenue of 1048.64 million USD in 2017, followed by North America, 19.71% with a revenue of 346.54 million USD.

Buhler is the largest company in the global Food Dryer market, accounted for 19.08% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by GEA Group and Andritz, accounted for 14.65% and 11.40% of the revenue market share in 2017. The top five manufacturers account for 57.70% of the revenue market.

Although the market competition of Food Dryer is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Food Dryer and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

Global Food Dryer Market Report 2019 presents an in-depth assessment of the Food Dryer including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Food Dryer investments from 2019 till 2026. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, its dynamics, structure, characteristics, main players, growth and demand drivers, etc.

Food Dryer Market Report give depth study of current situation of the industry. Food Dryer Manufacturers are valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Industry.

The Players Mentioned in our report are Buhler, GEA Group, Andritz, Tetra Pak, SPX FLOW, FAVA, Nyle Systems, CPM Wolverine Proctor, Bucher Unipektin AG, OKAWARA, Turatti Group, Kuroda Industries, BINDER Dehydration, Heinzen Manufacturing, Shandong HuaNuo, Jinan Yuehong, Boda Microwave, Guangzhou Zhiya.

Global Food Dryer Market: Product Segment Analysis

Conduction Type, Convection Type, Radiation Type

Global Food Dryer Market: Application Segment Analysis

Processed Food Drying, Plant Food Drying, Animal Food Drying, Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Food Dryer market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Food Dryer market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World, which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for regions.

Also, key Food Dryer market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered.

