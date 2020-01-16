Latest release: Gamification Market is Booming Worldwide with Cognizant Technology, Microsoft Corporation, Callidus Software

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Gamification Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Gamification Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Gamification. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Cognizant Technology Solution Corp. (India),MPS Interactive Systems Limited (India) ,Microsoft Corporation (United States) ,Callidus Software Inc. (United States) ,Cut-e GmbH (AON, PLC) (Germany) ,Axonify Inc. (Canada) ,IActionable Inc. (United States) ,Bunchball Inc. (United States) ,SAP SE (Germany),Salesforce.com, Inc. (United States),,G-Cube (India),Ambition (United States).

Definition:

Gamification refers to the utilization of game design principles to enhance customer engagement in non-game businesses. The particular strategies used range from the creation of reward schedules to creating levels of accomplishment via status and badges. Companies use gaming principles to extend interest in a product or service, or simply to deepen their customers’ relationship with the brand. Based on the platform, the market has been segmented into an open platform and closed/ enterprise platform.

Market Trends Using Gamification for Team Building

Increased Penetration of Gamification in Mobile Learning Apps

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Will Power Next-Gen Gamification Design

Market Drivers Increased Need for Gamification Solutions and Applications in Enterprise and Consumer Brands

Enhanced Overall User Experience

Mobile-based Gamification Gaining Momentum

Crowdsourcing Seen as a Major Opportunity in Innovation and Development

Restraints Low Level of Awareness about Gamification

Unclear Effects on User Attitudes and Behavior

Opportunities Growing Impetus of Digitization

Growth of Social Media

Growth of BYOD Penetration

Challenges Lack of Improvement in Game Designs

The Global Gamification Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Application (Retail, Banking, Government, Healthcare, Education and Research, IT and Telecom, Others)

Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Platform (Open Platform, Closed/ Enterprise Platform), Deployment (On-premise, On-cloud)

….

….

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Gamification Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Gamification market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Gamification Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Gamification

Chapter 4: Presenting the Gamification Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Gamification market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Gamification Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Gamification Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



