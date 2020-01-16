Leading Players of North America Biodegradable Plastic Market show immense potential of growth in forecasts upto 2024

The North America biodegradable plastic market is accounted to US$ 806.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,622.4 Mn by 2027.

The North America biodegradable plastic market is segmented on the basis of type as – PHA, PLA, starch blends, biodegradable polyesters and others. The starch blend North America biodegradable plastic market is estimated to hold a dominant share in the market. The starch blend polymers bio-blends are biodegradable polymeric materials that are composed of cellulosic-based biomaterials that are degraded by enzymes and microorganisms. The combination of starch and polyolefin gives a single material carrying the biodegradation properties of starch with the thermal, mechanical and barrier properties of polyolefin. The common starches that are used are rice starch, sago and tapioca starch, whereas the polyolefin used are polypropylene and polyethylene. The cellulose have received growing attention as compared to other polymers considering its consumption by many microorganisms and growing demand in the application of textiles. Starch is a naturally occurring polymer that is found in plants such as corn, rice and potatoes in the form of water-insoluble granules.

Sample Copy of This Report with Full ToC @ https://www.alexareports.com/report-sample/201284

The North America biodegradable plastic market is segmented on the basis of end user as: packaging and bags, agriculture and horticulture, consumer goods, textile and others. The packaging and bags segment accounts the highest share in the North America biodegradable plastic market, while the other end-users segment also contributes a significant share in the market. The biodegradable plastics have found a vital place in the packaging and bags sector owing to the increasing demand for biodegradable plastic from the packaging sector considering its properties like higher tensile strength and convenience of usage as compared to the conventional plastics. Rigid packaging is executed by manufacturers of cosmetic goods, as well as beverage bottles, among others. Materials, including bio-PE, PLA, or bio-PET, are commonly used in rigid biodegradable plastic packaging.

Clean up efforts taken up by the North American government is one of the key drivers for the growth of North America biodegradable plastic market. The supportive government policies for biodegradable plastics in North America have further propelled the use of these plastics. For instance, the ASTM D6400 is the North American standard specifying that all the plastic products falling under the category of biodegradable or compostable should completely decompose in a composting setting in a specified time frame and should leave no harmful residues afterwards. Such government measures have fuelled the growth of the biodegradable plastics market in North America.

North America biodegradable plastic market in segmented on the basis of country as – U.S., Canada and Mexico. U.S. has a major share in the North America biodegradable plastic market, which is followed by Canada. The manufacturers have come up with several innovations in the case of plastics to turn it up into greener products. The development of bioresin as an environmentally friendly substitute to polyurethane-based plastic is considered to be one of the important transformations towards the green future. Although, in spite of innovations and recycling efforts, the problem of improper disposal of plastic bags still prevails. Various regulations have been implemented to combat and restrict the free distribution of plastic bag, enacted in several states and cities. The increased consciousness towards the harmful effects of non-biodegradable plastic bags on the environment and an international trend toward assuming social responsibility to reduce pollution is promoting the use of biodegradable plastics across the region.

North America Biodegradable Plastic Market Report give depth study of current situation of the industry. North America Biodegradable Plastic Manufacturers are valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Industry.

The Players Mentioned in our report are:

1. API SpA

2. BASF S.E

3. FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

4. Green Dot Bioplastics

5. NatureWorks LLC

6. Novamont S.p.A.

7. Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd

8. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

9. Plantic Technologies Limited

10. Total Corbion PLA

Discuss Our Expert Team @ https://www.alexareports.com/send-an-enquiry/201284

Reason to Buy this Report:

• Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

• The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the North America biodegradable plastic market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

• Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

• Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

• Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 about the North America Biodegradable Plastic

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

Chapter 3 North America Biodegradable Plastic Market share

Chapter 4 Supply Chain

Chapter 5 Company Details

Chapter 6 Globalization & Trade

Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers

Chapter 8 Consumption Forecast by Major Regions

Chapter 9 North America Biodegradable Plastic Market Forecast through 2024

Chapter 10 Key Success Factors and Market Conclusion

TO BE CONTINUED…

*You can glance through the list of Tables and Figures when you view the sample copy of North America Biodegradable Plastic Market.

Check Best Offer of This Report @ https://www.alexareports.com/check-discount/201284

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global North America Biodegradable Plastic market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2024 for overall North America Biodegradable Plastic market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World, which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for regions.

Also, key North America Biodegradable Plastic market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered.