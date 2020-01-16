Loaded Container Handler Market: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2019-2027

Loaded container handlers are widely used for heavy-duty applications at seaports and terminals for moving multiple loaded containers for both shorter and longer distances, while providing fast lifting cycles. Growing seaborne trade worldwide is auguring the demand for loaded container handlers.



Rapidly advancing technology coupled with growing industrial preference for efficient, safe, and fast loading and de-loading of heavy containers has led to increased innovation penetration in the loaded container handler market. Loaded container handler manufacturers are increasingly developing innovative variants to maximize weight distribution, minimize trash spillage, and ensure transport safety even at high speed. Growing penetration of cutting-edge technology in the loaded container handler market is likely to push the sales of high performing and convenience-ensuring variants for optimal operational efficiency. Harbors that are seeking highly fuel efficient, productive and safe load carrying machines are likely to adopt the innovative loaded container handlers significantly.

The trend of rental loaded container handlers is gaining momentum in the companies seeking low cost temporary loading solutions to save additional costs. Consequently leading companies in the loaded container handler market are increasingly penetrating into rental services vertical to appeal the base of customers seeking temporary solutions.



Growth of Seaborne Trade to Boost Market Growth

Industrialization as well as globalization are prime fillips fueling the expansion of seaborne trade. It is one of the important means of the international trade. As per the data of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), seaborne trade in terms of the operation of merchant ships contributes approximately US$ 380 billion in freight rates in the global economy, representing 5% of the total world trade.



Fusion of Technology Excellence to Enhance Equipment Capability

To perform heavy-duty applications, design of container handling equipment include features that enable the machine to achieve desired results. For this, the vehicle is loaded with few of the excellent technologies that enhance durability, serviceability, productivity, ergonomic features and low cost ownership. Fuel efficiency, higher productivity and smooth operations are few of the prerequisites of the loaded container handlers.



Fuel efficiency is achieved by durable components of powertrain and drivetrains that are equipped with hydraulic system which efficiently utilize hydraulic fluids and lubricating oils. Also, the engines have low end torque to meet the heavy load lifting demands.



Rental and Resale: Common Activities in Container Handling Industry

Rental and resale activities are common practices in material as well as container handling industries. There are multiple local as well as international players that are providing with a host of material and container handling equipments. In addition, their collection includes machines from industry titans such as Taylor, Hyster, Kalmar, Caterpillar, Fantuzzi, PPM, Paceco, Mi-Jack, Ottawa, and more.



