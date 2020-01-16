Lung Cancer Surgery Market To Benefit From Rapid Technological Advancements During The Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Increasing number of cancer deaths across the globe can be attributed to lung cancer. A tumor formation by uncontrolled growth of cells in the lung tissues leads to lung cancer. Non-small cell lung cancers (NSCLC) and Small cell lung cancers (SCLC) are the two types of lung cancer known so far. SLCC accounts for 20% share of the lung cancer cases worldwide while NSLC accounts for around 80% of the cases. The main cause of lung cancer is inherited genetic predisposition and inhalation of carcinogenic substance. Tobacco, arsenic, radiations such as X-rays and UV rays, and asbestos are some of the examples of carcinogens.

Around 87% of lung cancers occur due to tobacco, smoking, passive smoking, and inhalation of any carcinogenic substance. On the other hand, genetic predisposition either directly causes cancer or increases the chances of developing lung cancer due to exposure to certain environmental factors. Lung cancer can be diagnosed through biopsy which is carried out using bronchoscopy or CT-guidance. A combination of surgery, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and radiation therapy are involved in the treatment of lung cancer. Lung cancer surgery is the surgical ablation of cancer tissue from the lung. The type of surgery depends upon the size of the tumor and its position within the lung. This treatment option is majorly used to treat non-small cell lung cancer. The lung cancer surgery market is likely to grow due to high success rates as compared to other therapies available.

The lung cancer surgery market can be divided into two segments -based on types of surgery available and products used (surgical & monitoring devices). Four types of surgery can be performed to treat lung cancer. These are pneumonectomy, lobectomy, segmentectomy or wedge resection, and sleeve resection. Pneumonectomy is removal of the entire lung through surgery and lobectomy is the removal of the entire cancer affected lobe of the lung. In segmentectomy, a small wedge shaped piece of lung is excised. In sleeve resection, healthy parts are reconnected after the removal of the cancerous part of the bronchus. On the basis of products used, lung cancer surgery can be classified into minimally invasive surgical procedures (such as video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery), robot assisted surgery, and percutaneous transcatheter surgery (radiofrequency ablation, cryoablation).

Rising occurrence of lung cancer due to change in lifestyle, increase in the number of smokers, and rise in the level of air pollution, and technological advancements in the field of minimally invasive surgeries are some of the reasons enhancing the growth of the market. According to National Cancer Institute, the number of deaths due to lung cancer accounted for around 160,340 in 2012 and there were around 220,160 new lung cancer diagnosis cases in the same year. World Health Organization (WHO) claims around 1,824,701 deaths annually due to lung cancer and that accounts for 13% of total lung cancer cases diagnosed in adults in 2012. Novel surgical approaches like robotic surgery and other technological advancements further boosts the growth of the market. On the other hand, lack of surgical expertise, effective alternative treatments, limited accessibility to novel approaches, abrupt location & large size of the tumor, post-surgery pain, and high cost are some of the restraints faced by the market. High growth potential in the Asian region provides opportunities for players in the lung cancer surgery market.

Geographically, the market for lung cancer surgery can be distributed into five regions i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global lung cancer surgery market. According to World Cancer Research Fund International, the highest incidence of lung cancer was observed in Northern America followed by the Asia Pacific region. Rise in the aging population, increasing incidence of lung cancer, and reimbursement available for lung cancer surgery are some factors that drives the growth in the North American market. However, Asia is expected to expand at the highest growth rate rapidly as expensive robotic surgeries are being carried out for treatment, which is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the global lung cancer surgery market. Factor such as growing population, increase in the number of newly diagnosed patients, government initiatives for improvement of healthcare infrastructure, and increasing healthcare expenditure in Asian countries are driving the market. In Europe, Hungary had the highest rate of lung cancer, followed by Serbia. In Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, the incidence of lung cancer is comparatively lower than most developed countries.

Covidien PLC, Ethicon US LLC, AngioDynamics Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Accuray Inc., Teleflex Inc., Scanlan International Inc., Olympus Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH, Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, and Trokamed GmbH are some of the key players of the lung cancer surgery market.