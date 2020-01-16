Magnesium Sulphate Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2018 to 2027

The Magnesium Sulphate Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 to 2027. The business intelligence study of the Magnesium Sulphate Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Magnesium Sulphate Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Magnesium Sulphate Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Magnesium Sulphate Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

prominent players of magnesium sulphate market include Giles Chemical, Jiangsu Kolod Food Ingredients Co., Ltd., K+S Group, Laizhou City Laiyu Chemical Co. Ltd., Mani Agro Chem Pvt. Ltd., PQ Corporation, Mag Products India Private Limited (MPIPL) and others. These key players are adopting various strategies such as capacity expansion, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures etc. to strengthen their hold within the global magnesium sulphate market. Production capacity expansion along with technology upgrades have been identified as the prime strategies adopted by these players in the global magnesium sulphate market. For instance, Weifang Huakang Magnesium Sulphate Co., Ltd. is gradually increasing its magnesium sulfate production capacity from 20,000 tons/annum to 50,000 tons/annum. The company has purchased its production lines from Germany to meet the demand for magnesium sulfate. In addition, in 2019, the company expanded its production capacity of anhydrous magnesium sulphate at Wintershall site, Werra plant. Hence, such initiatives by the key players will continue to increase their footprint in the global magnesium sulphate market.

