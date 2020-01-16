Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market and Application – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4137609

According to this study, over the next five years the Manufacturing Predictive Analytics market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Manufacturing Predictive Analytics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Manufacturing Predictive Analytics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Manufacturing Predictive Analytics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Software

Hardware

Other Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Automotive

Aerospace

Building Construction

Chemical

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IBM

Bridgei2i Analytics Solutions

Microsoft

SAS

Cambridge Analytica

Oracle

SAP

Civis Analytics

Alteryx

RapidMiner

Cisco Systems

Tibco Software

FICO

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Manufacturing Predictive Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Manufacturing Predictive Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Manufacturing Predictive Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Segment by Type

2.2.1 Software

2.2.3 Other Services

2.2.3 Other Services

2.3 Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Segment by Application

2.4.1 Automotive

2.4.2 Aerospace

2.4.3 Building Construction

2.4.4 Chemical

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics by Players

3.1 Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Manufacturing Predictive Analytics by Regions

4.1 Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Manufacturing Predictive Analytics by Countries

7.2 Europe Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Manufacturing Predictive Analytics by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Forecast

10.1 Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM News

11.2 Bridgei2i Analytics Solutions

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Product Offered

11.2.3 Bridgei2i Analytics Solutions Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Bridgei2i Analytics Solutions News

11.3 Microsoft

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Product Offered

11.3.3 Microsoft Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Microsoft News

11.4 SAS

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Product Offered

11.4.3 SAS Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 SAS News

11.5 Cambridge Analytica

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Product Offered

11.5.3 Cambridge Analytica Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Cambridge Analytica News

11.6 Oracle

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Product Offered

11.6.3 Oracle Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Oracle News

11.7 SAP

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Product Offered

11.7.3 SAP Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 SAP News

11.8 Civis Analytics

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Product Offered

11.8.3 Civis Analytics Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Civis Analytics News

11.9 Alteryx

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Product Offered

11.9.3 Alteryx Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Alteryx News

11.10 RapidMiner

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Product Offered

11.10.3 RapidMiner Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 RapidMiner News

11.11 Cisco Systems

11.12 Tibco Software

11.13 FICO

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

