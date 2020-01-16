Marine Deck Machinery Market 2019 | Worldwide Industry Share, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2026

In this report, global Marine Deck Machinery Market will reach 18523.74 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 5.94%

With the scrapping of older ships as well as the development of refrigerated seaways transportation, the Marine Deck Machinery market is projected to tread along a healthy growth path over the period between 2018 and 2022. The market is expected to reach 18523.74 million by 2022 from 13881.06 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.94% from 2017 to 2022.

Marine Deck Machinery is also called ship deck machinery. As an important part of the ship, it is a kind of mechanical machinery installed on the ship’s deck. Marine Deck Machinery is also a necessary mechanical equipment or device for ship docking, loading and unloading cargo, passengers’ getting on and off. This can ensure that ships navigate normally. This report studies the Marine Deck Machinery market.

Marine Deck Machinery can be divided into four categories: Winch type, Windlass type, Capstan type and other types. Winch type accounted for the highest proportion in production market, with a figure of 62.81% in 2017, followed by Windlass type, account for 23.97% and Capstan type account for 6.07%.

The consumption market share of global Marine Deck Machinery in Commercial Ship use and Leisure Ship use have been stable year by year, at 91.74% and 8.26% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Marine Deck Machinery in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Marine Deck Machinery market has the more promising sales prospects in Commercial Ship use.

Our research center data shows that Europe is the biggest contributor to the Marine Deck Machinery revenue market, accounted for 35.67% of the total global market with a revenue of 4951.73 million USD in 2017, followed by Japan, 35.40% with a revenue of 4913.66 million USD.

The global marine deck machinery market is moderately fragmented but is majorly domianted by the large international players in the market. The market is highly capital-intensive, which poses a stiff challenge to local players. These players find it difficult to compete with international vendors in terms of quality, features, functionalities, and services. The top ten companies operating in the global Marine Deck Machinery market are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Rolls-Royce, Wartsila, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Coastal Marine Equipment, Funz San Industry, MacGregor, Marine Equipments Pellegrini, PaR Systems, Rapp Marine. The world’s largest manufacturer is Mitsubishi Heavy Industries which accounted for approximately 22.87% of the global revenue of Marine Deck Machinery in 2016.

Global Marine Deck Machinery Market Report 2019 presents an in-depth assessment of the Marine Deck Machinery including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Marine Deck Machinery investments from 2019 till 2026. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, its dynamics, structure, characteristics, main players, growth and demand drivers, etc.

Marine Deck Machinery Market Report give depth study of current situation of the industry. Marine Deck Machinery Manufacturers are valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Industry.

The Players Mentioned in our report are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Rolls-Royce, Wartsila, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Coastal Marine Equipment, Funz San Industry, MacGregor, Marine Equipments Pellegrini, PaR Systems, Rapp Marine, Towimor, AMGC, PALFINGER AG, TTS Group ASA, Kuan Marine Services, Markey Machinery, DMT MARINE EQUIPMENT, China State Shipbuilding Corporation, China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation.

Global Marine Deck Machinery Market: Product Segment Analysis

Winch, Windlass, Capstan, Others

Global Marine Deck Machinery Market: Application Segment Analysis

Commercial Ship, Leisure Ship

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Marine Deck Machinery market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Marine Deck Machinery market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World, which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for regions.

Also, key Marine Deck Machinery market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered.

