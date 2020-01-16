Marine Wheel Bearings Market Outlook and in-Depth Analysis 2018-2027

A wheel bearing consists of steel balls joined together by a metal ring known as a race. They enable a wheel to spin fast with minimum friction. Every kind of vehicle ranging from cars and aircrafts to bicycles use those. Marine wheel bearing, as the name suggests, finds usage in the shipbuilding industry. It is particularly useful in applications such as steering and propulsions in merchant and navy vessels. Composite bearings, tri-metal bearings, and bi-metal bearings are the different materials generally used for manufacturing marine wheel bearing keeping in mind the extreme challenges posed by the marine environment.



The global marine wheel bearing market has been filliped greatly by globalization, which has resulted in increased volume of international trade. As per a conference of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), merchant ships contributes close to a staggering US$380 billion in freight rates in the global economy. This equals to almost 5% of the overall trade worldwide.

Surging demand for recreational boats and yachts, owing to rising disposable incomes of people, has also proved beneficial to the global marine wheel bearing market for the products are needed for effective maintenance. Composite marine bearings, which are highly durable and hence need little maintenance, are highly utilized in the shipbuilding as well as offshore construction industries.



Steady Growth of the Shipbuilding Industry to Fuel the Market

Composite Bearings to Dominate the Market

Composite bearings are dry bearings that are designed by incorporating solid lubricants. They surpass the traditional metal or bronze bushing in terms of durability, productivity, and maintenance. The composition enables composite bearings for dry run without the need of lubricants.



Increased Importance of Recreational Boating Activities to Boost Adoption

Growing economic scenario and rising disposable incomes are gradually changing consumer preferences. Increased consumer pool is seeking for leisure and recreational activities. With the growing preference for outdoor recreational activities and recreational fishing, demand for recreational boats has increased in past decade. Following this trend, recreational boating industry has witnessed a steep rise in terms of surge in boat rental activities and ownership of personalized recreational boats or yachts. To satisfy the high-end demand of clients, manufacturers are designing luxury yachts with the best machineries including better composite bearings.



