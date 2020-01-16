Market Forecast Report on Oryzenin 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the Oryzenin market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the Oryzenin market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the Oryzenin market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Further, the methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analyst’s while curating the report ensures that the data in the report is insightful, relevant, and a valuable tool for our clients to gain a competitive advantage in the current and future market landscape.

Purchase the report at a discounted price! Offer expires in 24 hours!

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=2210&source=atm

Competitive assessment

The competitive assessment included in the report throws light on the business strategies incorporated by leading market players operating in the Oryzenin market. The comprehensive study provides a bird’s eye view of the business operations of top-tier market players along with relevant graphs, figures, and tables.

Drivers and Restraints

As the incidence of gluten sensitivity, irritable bowel syndrome, and other gastrointestinal diseases increases, the global demand for oryzenin is expected to increase. Findings of research studies reveal that in Europe, higher incidence of celiac disease occurs in Italy, Sweden, and Ireland. According to the National Foundation for Celiac Awareness, rice flour makes for an excellent gluten-free alternative to wheat flour for people suffering from celiac disease. The paramount health consciousness among the global population pertaining to dietary source and gluten content has also been propelling demand for oryzenin. Moreover, greater demand for organic rice protein from athletics and in the sports industry can accelerate market expansion.

The switch from animal-based protein to plant-based protein, extensive R&D activities, growing acknowledgement of the benefits conferred by natural food ingredients, increasing demand for brown rice, and the rising popularity of vegan diets have been driving the global market for oryzenin.

Global Oryzenin Market: Market Potential

The global oryzenin market is characterized by a number of product launches, mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships. For instance in March 2017, RiceBran Technologies announced its strategic collaboration with Alothon Group, LLC.

Product approvals are also being granted by regulatory agencies. For instance, in July 2016, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) awarded the premier GRAS classification for rice protein to Axiom Foods. The new organic brown rice protein ingredient, Oryzatein, introduced by this firm promises widespread adoption. Prior to the approval, it underwent numerous studies to compare the maintenance ability and muscle-building properties of animal-based protein as against that of plant-based rice protein. The results of this study are a historical landmark in the field. Surprisingly, rice protein exhibits no lower muscle-building properties and maintenance ability than animal-based protein.

Moreover, the encouragement of healthier, eco- friendly plant-based food is being promoted by several entities. For instance, General Mills invested in initiatives such as those by Beyond Meat, a pioneering producer of plant-based meat products in October 2016.

Global Oryzenin Market: Regional Outlook

By geography, the global oryzenin market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to exhibit great demand over the forecast period, thanks to the growing demand originating from the sports and athletics segment. The European countries are likely to register increasing growth on account of the rising number of people suffering from gluten intolerance and celiac disease. Asia Pacific also holds significant opportunities, thanks to the rising health awareness among individuals. The increasing incidence of celiac and non-celiac gluten intolerance has also been responsible for the growth of the oryzenin market in the region.

Global Oryzenin Market: Competitive Analysis

RiceBran Technologies, Axiom Foods, Inc., BENEO GmbH, Green Labs LLC, AIDP Inc., Kerry Group plc, Golden Grain Group Limited, and Ribius, Inc. are some of the prominent players operating in the global oryzenin market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=2210&source=atm

Important questions answered in the report:

How has the Oryzenin market adapted to the evolving regulatory landscape in each region? Why is the adoption of end use 1 expected to slow down over the forecast period? In the current scenario, which region offers market players promising growth opportunities? Which manufacturing technique is cost-effective and the most efficient? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Oryzenin market?

Why Choose TMRR?

Strong expertise in creating faultless market reports

Round the clock customer service

Seamless after-sales support

We provide tailor-made reports as per our client’s requirements

Data collected from highly reliable and credible primary and secondary sources

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=2210&source=atm