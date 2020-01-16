Material Jetting (MJ) Market: Recent Industry Developments And Growth Strategies Adopted By Players

In this report, global Material Jetting (MJ) Market will reach 109.9 Million USD by the end of 2023 with a CAGR of 6.78%

The global Material Jetting (MJ) market was valued at 74.13 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 109.9 Million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.78% during 2017-2023.

Material jetting is the equipment which could mold materials with material jetting technology. Material jetting has the added advantage of being able to 3D print using multiple materials at once. Objects can be produced with a variety of materials as well as customize the specific area where those materials are placed. This eliminates the need to print separate layers of different materials and assemble them later. In a single run, one can produce complete products with parts made from separate materials.

Material Jetting (MJ) has two types, which include polymer jetting (MJ) and metal jetting. And each type has application industries relatively. With high accuracy in application process of Material Jetting (MJ), the downstream application industries will need more Material Jetting (MJ) products.

The major raw materials for Material Jetting (MJ) are steel, resistor, capacitor, inductor, and other components. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Material Jetting (MJ). The production cost of Material Jetting (MJ) is also an important factor which could impact the price of Material Jetting (MJ).

Our research center data shows that North America is the biggest contributor to the Material Jetting (MJ) revenue market, accounted for 54.31% of the total global market with a revenue of 40.26 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 37.62% with a revenue of 27.89 million USD.

Stratasys is the largest company in the global Material Jetting (MJ) market, accounted for 66.10% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by 3D Systems and Vader Systems, accounted for 27.36% and 2.24% of the revenue market share in 2017. The top two producers account for above 90 % of the revenue market.

Global Material Jetting (MJ) Market Report 2019 presents an in-depth assessment of the Material Jetting (MJ) including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Material Jetting (MJ) investments from 2019 till 2026. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, its dynamics, structure, characteristics, main players, growth and demand drivers, etc.

Material Jetting (MJ) Market Report give depth study of current situation of the industry. Material Jetting (MJ) Manufacturers are valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Industry.

The Players Mentioned in our report are Stratasys, 3D Systems, Keyence, HP, Vader Systems, Xjet.

Global Material Jetting (MJ) Market: Product Segment Analysis

Polymer Jetting, Metal Jetting

Global Material Jetting (MJ) Market: Application Segment Analysis

Medical Industry, Jewelry Industry, Industrial Tools, Automotive Industry

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Material Jetting (MJ) market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Material Jetting (MJ) market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World, which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for regions.

Also, key Material Jetting (MJ) market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered.

