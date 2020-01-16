Medical Imaging Management Market 2024 Trends, Top Manufactures, Market Dynamics, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4137602

According to this study, over the next five years the Medical Imaging Management market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Medical Imaging Management business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Medical Imaging Management market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Medical Imaging Management value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Vendor Neutral Archive System(VNA)

Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Agfa-Gevaert

Siemens Healthineers

BridgeHead Software

Fujifilm Holdings

GE Healthcare

Carestream Health

Novarad

McKesson

Koninklijke Philips

Merge Healthcare

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Medical Imaging Management market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Medical Imaging Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Medical Imaging Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medical Imaging Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Medical Imaging Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.



Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-medical-imaging-management-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Table of Contents

Global Medical Imaging Management Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Medical Imaging Management Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Medical Imaging Management Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Medical Imaging Management Segment by Type

2.2.1 Vendor Neutral Archive System(VNA)

2.2.2 Vendor Neutral Archive System(VNA)

2.3 Medical Imaging Management Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Medical Imaging Management Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Medical Imaging Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Medical Imaging Management Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospitals

2.4.2 Diagnostic Centers

2.4.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

2.4.4 Other

2.5 Medical Imaging Management Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Medical Imaging Management Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Medical Imaging Management Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Medical Imaging Management by Players

3.1 Global Medical Imaging Management Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Medical Imaging Management Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Medical Imaging Management Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Medical Imaging Management Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Medical Imaging Management by Regions

4.1 Medical Imaging Management Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Medical Imaging Management Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Medical Imaging Management Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Medical Imaging Management Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Medical Imaging Management Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Medical Imaging Management Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Medical Imaging Management Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Medical Imaging Management Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Medical Imaging Management Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Medical Imaging Management Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Medical Imaging Management Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Medical Imaging Management by Countries

7.2 Europe Medical Imaging Management Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Medical Imaging Management Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Medical Imaging Management by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Medical Imaging Management Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Medical Imaging Management Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Medical Imaging Management Market Forecast

10.1 Global Medical Imaging Management Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Medical Imaging Management Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Medical Imaging Management Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Medical Imaging Management Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Medical Imaging Management Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Agfa-Gevaert

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Medical Imaging Management Product Offered

11.1.3 Agfa-Gevaert Medical Imaging Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Agfa-Gevaert News

11.2 Siemens Healthineers

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Medical Imaging Management Product Offered

11.2.3 Siemens Healthineers Medical Imaging Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Siemens Healthineers News

11.3 BridgeHead Software

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Medical Imaging Management Product Offered

11.3.3 BridgeHead Software Medical Imaging Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 BridgeHead Software News

11.4 Fujifilm Holdings

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Medical Imaging Management Product Offered

11.4.3 Fujifilm Holdings Medical Imaging Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Fujifilm Holdings News

11.5 GE Healthcare

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Medical Imaging Management Product Offered

11.5.3 GE Healthcare Medical Imaging Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 GE Healthcare News

11.6 Carestream Health

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Medical Imaging Management Product Offered

11.6.3 Carestream Health Medical Imaging Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Carestream Health News

11.7 Novarad

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Medical Imaging Management Product Offered

11.7.3 Novarad Medical Imaging Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Novarad News

11.8 McKesson

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Medical Imaging Management Product Offered

11.8.3 McKesson Medical Imaging Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 McKesson News

11.9 Koninklijke Philips

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Medical Imaging Management Product Offered

11.9.3 Koninklijke Philips Medical Imaging Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Koninklijke Philips News

11.10 Merge Healthcare

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Medical Imaging Management Product Offered

11.10.3 Merge Healthcare Medical Imaging Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Merge Healthcare News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4137602

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.



Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

