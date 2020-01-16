Microdisplays Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Microdisplays market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Microdisplays market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Microdisplays market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Microdisplays market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Microdisplays market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this Microdisplays market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

segmentation based on various parameters. Compiled to provide readers a better perspective of the global microdisplays market it also provides insights into the growth drivers and restraints impacting the market’s trajectory.

Global Microdisplays Market: Trends and Opportunities

The market is expected to significantly gain from the diverse applications of microdisplays across consumer electronics and defense and military industries. In these industries microdisplays are used in video phones camcorders, digital camera viewfinders, and others. Furthermore, with the increasing uptake of augmented reality, the use of microdisplays in devices such as HUDs and HMDs is projected to rise.

On the flip side the high cost and delayed launch of microdisplay devices could lead to their lack of acceptance. Nevertheless with technological advancements, manufacturers must be able to address these concerns and cater to the dynamic consumer demand.

Global Microdisplays Market: Regional Outlook and Key Segments

The report predicts double-digit growth for the global microdisplays market. Among the key regional segments, the market is likely to witness the most lucrative prospects in Europe and North America. The growth of the consumer applications sector will bolster growth of the microdisplays market across these regions. Besides this, the demand for microdisplays will be seemingly high in China, South Korea, and Japan, giving thrust to the market in Asia Pacific.

Based on application, the automotive industry is exhibiting high demand for microdisplays with head mounted displays. The technology is extensively used for prototyping a vehicle design in the automotive industry. This helps engineers with information such as the exact position of different vehicle parts. In addition, microdisplays are often integrated in the latest vehicle models to provide additional information with night visions to drivers. Other application of microdisplays are holograms, flight trainings, and data storage.

Global Microdisplays Market: Vendor Landscape

To gauge the prevalent competitive trends the report also profiles some of the leading companies operating in the global microdisplays market. It therefore includes a detailed assessment of business strategies adopted by companies such as WiseChip Semiconductors, Universal Display Corp., AU Optronics, Kopin Corp., eMagin Corp., MicroOLED, Sony Mobile Display Corp., Microvision Inc., and Hana Microdisplay Technologies Inc.

An analysis into their strengths and weaknesses could provide major insights into the outcome of the latest business strategies. The information can prove indispensable for other market players. The report therefore conducts SWOT analysis on the companies profiled in the report. This analysis also presents insights into the threats and opportunities that these enterprises may witness over the course of the forecast period.

