Microtomes Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2025

Global Microtomes Market: Overview

Microtome is a type of sample preparation device used in laboratories. Microtomes are used to prepare thin slices of a sample, which are further processed for study under microscopes. Prior to introduction of microtomes, samples were manually prepared by using knives and razors. However, the manual method has a limitation in terms of slice thickness. Introduction of microtomes enables preparation of a sample with thickness of up to 10 nano microns. Such a sample can be used for study under an electron microscope. Present microtomes are composed of three basic components viz. body, knife & knife attachment, and material- or tissue-holder. Knives are interchangeable. They can be made of various materials such as steel, glass, or diamond. The selection of knife depends on its application, material or sample type, and thickness required.

Advancements in diagnostic tools using microscopy has generated high demand for more precise sample preparation devices such as ultra-microtomes, also known as ultratomes. There has been a trend of consolidation among diagnostic laboratories, which is generating the demand for automation and high throughput devices. The automated microtomes segment is likely to benefit from this and witness prominent growth during the forecast period. Adoption of cytological studies using tissue samples is on the rise for cancer detection. This factor is likely to fuel the microtomes market from 2017 to 2025. Microtomes are also used in research & development applications in pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Besides clinical applications, microtomes are employed in agriculture and environmental sciences.

Global Microtomes Market: Key Segments

The global microtomes market can be segmented based on component, product, technology, end-user, and region. In terms of component, the market can be divided into microtome body, knives, and other accessories. Knives need to be replaced along with other accessories. This factor is estimated to be responsible for the major share held by knives and other accessories segments in the global market. Based on product, the market can be classified into vibrating microtomes, rotary microtomes, saw microtomes, sliding microtomes, and others. In terms of technology, the market can be segmented into manual, semi-automatic, and automatic microtomes.

Demand for high-precision and high throughput is likely to propel the automatic microtomes segment in the near future. Based on end-user, the market has been classified into diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, and others. The others segment, which includes agriculture industries and academic research institutes, is projected to account for a significant share of the market by 2025. The diagnostic laboratories segment is estimated to hold a leading share of the market and witness strong growth from 2017 to 2025.

Geographically, the global microtomes market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold a leading share of the global market during the forecast period, due to high adoption of technologically advanced diagnostic tools and high expenditure on research and development in the life sciences industry. Europe is anticipated to account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period.

With increasing expenditure on development of health care infrastructure in emerging markets such as China and India, Asia Pacific is likely to account for a prominent share of the global market during the forecast period. Initiatives by government bodies in Brazil and GCC to attract pharmaceutical manufacturers and health care service providers are estimated to increase the number of diagnostic laboratories and R&D facilities in Latin America and Middle East & Africa in the near future. This is estimated to promote growth of the microtomes market in these regions during the forecast period.

Global Microtomes Market: Key Players

Major players operating in the global microtomes market are Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (a part of Danaher Corporation), Thermo Fisher Scientific, SLEE medical GmbH, Histo Line Laboratories S.r.l., ORION MEDIC, Amos Scientific Pty Ltd, Brunel Microscopes Ltd, Sakura Finetek Europe B.V., and Diapath S.p.A.