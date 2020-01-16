New study: Almond Market Forecast to 2026

In this report, global Almond Market will reach 10506.41 Million USD by the end of 2021/22 with a CAGR of 9.57%

The global Almond market was valued at 6653.48 Million USD in 2016/17 and will reach 10506.41 Million USD by the end of 2021/22, growing at a CAGR of 9.57% during 2016/17-2021/22.

Almond is a type of edible nuts that with shell or shelled-less, it is the seed of almond tree. Now the almond is mainly harvest in California, United States.

Almond can be divided into two categories—Shelled type and Inshell type. Shelled type production market share accounted for the higher proportion, with a figure of 75.25% in 2016/17, Inshell type account for 24.75%.

The consumption market share of global Almond in Direct Edible use, Food Processing use, Kitchen Ingredients use and other applications have been stable year by year, at 77.73%, 12.13%, 8.49% and 1.65% respectively in 2016/17, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within one percent. This indicates that the segment of the Almond in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Almond market has the most promising sales prospects in Direct Edible use.

Our research center data shows that USA is the biggest contributor to the Almond revenue market, accounted for 78.68% of the total global market with a revenue of 5235.01 million USD in 2016/17, followed by Europe, 8.75% with a revenue of 581.86 million USD.

Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds is the largest company in the global Almond market, accounted for 22.72% of the revenue market share in 2016/17, followed by Blue Diamond and Spycher Brothers, accounted for 9.18% and 4.76% of the revenue market share in 2017. The top 15 players account for about 60% of the revenue market.

Global Almond Market Report 2019 presents an in-depth assessment of the Almond including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Almond investments from 2019 till 2026.

Almond Market Report give depth study of current situation of the industry. Almond Manufacturers are valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Industry.

The Players Mentioned in our report are Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds, Blue Diamond, Panoche Creek Packing, Spycher Brothers, Select Harvest, Mariani Nut Company, Waterford Nut Co, Treehouse, Belehris Estates, California Gold Almonds, Hilltop Ranch, The Almond Company, D.V.Enterprise, Harris Woolf California Almonds, Patrocinio Lax, Sran Family Orchards.

Global Almond Market: Product Segment Analysis

Shelled Type, Inshell Type

Global Almond Market: Application Segment Analysis

Direct Edible, Food Processing, Kitchen Ingredients

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Almond market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Almond market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World, which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for regions.

Also, key Almond market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered.

