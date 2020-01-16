Penetration Testing Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2017 – 2025

Study on the Global Penetration Testing Market

A recent market study published by TMRR provides resourceful business insights pertaining to the growth prospects of the Penetration Testing market during the considered forecast period, 2019-2029. According to the report, owing to the growing demand for product 1 and product 2 from region 1 and region 2, significant advances in Penetration Testing technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Penetration Testing market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

The data collected by our analysts from credible primary and secondary sources provides answers to some top queries related to the global Penetration Testing market.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=3158&source=atm

Some of the questions related to the Penetration Testing market addressed in the report are:

With the growing demand for product 1 in region 2, how are market players aligning their activities to fulfil the demand? Which region has the most favorable regulatory policies to conduct business

in the current Penetration Testing market?

How has technological advances influenced the Penetration Testing market? At present, which company has the highest market share in the Penetration Testing market? What is the most lucrative sales and distribution channel used by market players in the global Penetration Testing market?

The market study bifurcates the global Penetration Testing market on the basis of product type, regions, application, and end use industry. The insights are backed by accurate and easy to understand graphs, tables, and figures.

Key Trends

Apart from the pressing need of business entities to bulwark their IT systems from malicious attacks or unlawful access, there are the other factors too promoting the global market for penetration testing. Prominent among those is the rapid unveiling of better products by astute players. Besides, rise of BYOD culture and proliferating applications of IoT is also proving beneficial for the market.

However, there are a few hiccups threatening to derail the stellar growth of the market. One of them is the acute shortage of capable cyber security personnel who can analyze properly the exact issue and respond accordingly. Apart from that, market players are yet to tap into the SMEs who have limited budgets and hence can’t earmark large amounts for sophisticated security processes. Additionally, limited knowledge about the various available cyber security solutions, namely network testing, penetration testing, and firewalls is also a challenge facing the market.

Global Penetration Testing Market: Market Potential

Numerous enterprises worldwide still use mobile and web applications that have vulnerabilities which in case exploited can cause immense financial losses to the company. This vast untapped opportunity means the market is primed to grow at double digits in the next couple of years. The wireless penetration testing, intended to secure wireless infrastructures and devices connected via it, will likely spell maximum growth scope for the market. The government and defense sectors are expected to generate most of the demand in the market since they need to protect their critical data and applications from every conceivable advanced threats. IT and telecom, retail, and BFSI are also expected to drive up demand in the near future.

Global Penetration Testing Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America is a key market, powered primarily by the U.S. which is home to some of the most penetration testing companies. Surging data breaches and an increasing uptake of cloud computing solutions and services is also serving to stoke the market in the region.

Global Penetration Testing Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global market for penetration testing is witnessing healthy competition on account of astute players emphasizing on product development and forging strategic partnerships with other players. Some of the key players in the market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Acunetix, Cigital, Inc., Checkmarx, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Qualys, Inc., IBM, Synopsys, Inc., and Portswigger Ltd.

The global penetration testing market can be segmented into the following:

Global Penetration Testing Market, by Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=3158&source=atm

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook segment tracks the activities of the leading market players operating in the global Penetration Testing market. In addition, the report provides an extensive analysis of the product portfolio and marketing strategies adopted by each market players in the Penetration Testing market.

Key findings included in the report:

Historical and projected trends influencing the prospects of the Penetration Testing market

Thorough assessment of the impact of the economic and government policies on the Penetration Testing market

Accurate and precise data related to the market size of each product type

Analysis of the market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints in different countries

Impact of regulatory policies on the overall prospects of the Penetration Testing market

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=3158&source=atm