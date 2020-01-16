Petroleum Liquid Feedstock Market Overview and Forecast up to 2018 – 2028

Study on the Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstock Market

A recent market study published by TMRR provides resourceful business insights pertaining to the growth prospects of the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market during the considered forecast period, 2019-2029. According to the report, owing to the growing demand for product 1 and product 2 from region 1 and region 2, significant advances in Petroleum Liquid Feedstock technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

Growth Drivers

Numerous Health Benefits to Escalate Demand for Petroleum Liquid Feedstock

Presently, numerous industry initiatives are focused on innovations in petrochemical and refining technology to enable petrochemical companies to achieve optimum efficiency, minimize energy consumption, process unconventional crude oil, and enhance quality of refined products. For example, advanced control and analysis technologies are being adopted by petroleum refineries to optimize outcome of refinery products, thus boosting petroleum liquid feedstock market.

Advanced control and analysis technology is helping in the implementation of improved safety measures in refineries. As such, increased technological progress in downstream oil and gas business is likely to augment the profit margin of the industry. In all likelihood, such move will stimulate the growth of global petroleum liquid feedstock market over the forecast timeframe.

In addition to the aforementioned innovations, other key growth factors for the global petroleum liquid feedstock market are fast-paced growth of the transportation sector, expanding explorations of unconventional petroleum sources, and growing capacity of petrochemical plants and refineries. Furthermore, the oil and gas refining are leveraging the potential of blockchain technology to bring dramatic improvements in operational efficiency and transparency. Blockchain projects are already being tested or are in operation in developing markets such as Asia and Europe.

Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstock Market: Regional Outlook

In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for a sizable share of the global petroleum liquid feedstock market. The region is likely to display faster growth over the timeframe of forecast and continue with its regional prominence until 2023. Demand for oil and gas products, together with their by-products, has been growing significantly in countries such as India and China, creating substantial avenues in the global petroleum liquid feedstock market.

In India, market players are collaborating to install large greenfield refineries by 2022. The nation is emphasizing on need for strengthening their refinery capacities, which will propel the application of gas oil and naphtha for the production of petroleum products.

The global petroleum liquid feedstock market is segmented based on:

Type

Naphtha Heavy Naptha Light Naptha

Gas Oil

Aapplication

Industrial

Solvents

Gasoline

Cleaning Fluids

Adulterant to petrol

Others

Competitive Outlook

