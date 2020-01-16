Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Market By Leading Manufacturers, Demand and Growth Overview 2019 to 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the plantar fasciitis treatment market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global plantar fasciitis treatment market was valued at ~ US$ 695 Mn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2027. Rise in the patient population and surge in the adoption of technologically-advanced products are the major factors anticipated to drive the global plantar fasciitis treatment market from 2019 to 2027.

Increase in Burden of Patient Population to Drive Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Market

Plantar fasciitis is one of the most common foot pain conditions. Plantar fasciitis is primarily caused due to repetitive strain on the ankle, leading to progressive wear and tear and degeneration of plantar fascia, a thick connective tissue covering the lower side of the foot.

The obese and geriatric populations are more prone to plantar fasciitis. It leads to sharp pain and other complications, in which, plantar fascia, a tissue connecting the heel and the toe bones becomes less flexible and more constrained.

Rise in the number of individuals living sedentary lifestyles coupled with changes in eating habits leads to an increase in obesity, which puts pressure on the joints and ankles, and can result in plantar fasciitis.

Increase in the percentage of geriatric and obese populations is likely to propel the number of patients suffering from plantar fasciitis.

Moreover, prolonged standing, weight bearing, ill-fitted shoes, incorrect walking posture, and sudden rise in sports activities can trigger micro-tears in the plantar fascia, and lead to plantar fasciitis.

This multi-factorial etiology of the disease is anticipated to drive the global plantar fasciitis treatment market during the forecast period.

Request Sample @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=47658

Orthotics Treatment Type to Gain Market Share and offer Lucrative Opportunities

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global plantar fasciitis treatment market based on type, end user, and region. In terms of type, the plantar fasciitis treatment market has been segmented into medication therapy (oral and parenteral), orthotics, shockwave therapy (extracorporeal shock wave therapy (ESWT) and intracorporeal pneumatic shockwave therapy (IPST)), surgery, and others. Rise in the awareness about the use of orthotics and proven efficacy of orthotics in managing and correcting plantar fasciitis are the factors driving the orthotics segment in the plantar fasciitis treatment market.

Based on end user, the global plantar fasciitis treatment market has been classified into hospitals, clinics, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to be the largest market segment due to an increase in the number of patients suffering from plantar fasciitis, and rise in the number of patients coming in through reimbursement programs such as Medicare.

Asia Pacific Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Market to Grow at a Rapid Pace

North America held a prominent share of the global plantar fasciitis treatment market in terms of revenue in 2018, and is projected to sustain its market share during the forecast period. The prevalence and diagnosis rates of plantar fasciitis is increasing rapidly across the world. Rise in the number of obese people in the U.S. and changes in lifestyle drive the plantar fasciitis treatment market in North America.

The plantar fasciitis treatment market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027. Increase in the penetration of leading players in the region is expected to boost the plantar fasciitis treatment market in the region during the forecast period.

The plantar fasciitis treatment market in Asia Pacific is primarily driven by the surge in investments in healthcare infrastructure, rise in disposable income of people, economic growth, large population base with chronic diseases & other foot pain conditions, and expansion in the distribution networks of leading players in the region to establish themselves in lucrative plantar fasciitis treatment

Request Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=47658

Dr. Scholl’s, Superfeet Worldwide, Inc., Hanger, Inc., and Pfizer to Lead Market

The report contains the profiles of leading players operating in the global plantar fasciitis treatment market. These include Hanger, Inc., Bayer Group (Dr. Scholl’s), A. Algeo Limited, Bauerfeind AG, Superfeet Worldwide, Inc., Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA (Ottobock Holding), Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, and GlaxoSmithKline plc.