Plastic Surgery & Integumentary System Procedures Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities in Upcoming Year

Plastic surgery is a medical procedure to alter, correct or restore skin or underlying tissues on any part of the body. Basically, a plastic surgery is performed as a reconstructive procedure or cosmetic procedure.

A reconstructive plastic surgery is carried outfor correction of functional impairments resulting from traumatic injuries, burns, congenital abnormalities such as cleft palates or lips, developmental abnormalities, infections, disease and cancer.

On contrary, cosmetic surgeries involve invasive procedures (such as breast augmentation, eyelid surgery, etc.) as well as minimally invasive procedures (such as botox, chemical peel, laser hair removal, etc.) to improve one’s appearance and/or removing signs of aging.Generally, a plastic surgery involves use of skin grafts such as autograft, allograft and xenograft.

Integumentary system is an organ system comprising of skin and its appendages which protects the body from various kinds of damage such as loss of water or abrasion from an external factor. An integumentary system procedure is recommended by a healthcare practitioner in case of rash, infection, sun burn, athlete’s foot, acne, herpes, psoriasis, rubella, rabies and skin cancer.

Broadly this market is analyzed based on the target organ of surgical procedure – operation for eyelids, nose, breast; and skin and subcutaneous tissue.Some of the procedures and techniques available for performing surgeries on the target organs includerhytidectomy, rhinoplasty, mastectomy, biopsy, breast reduction and augmentation, removal of tumor, skin graft, abdominoplasty, incision and excision procedures.

Geographically this market is analyzed by segmenting it into four major regions namely NorthAmerica, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world. North America holds the largest share of the market for plastic surgery and Integumentary system procedures owing to the presence of advanced technological surgical procedures, rising base of geriatric population and changing lifestyle of people with increasing demand for cosmetic procedures.

Some of the key growth factors of this market include growing demand for minimal invasive surgeries, rapidly growing geriatric population base, advancement in the graft procedures and in surgical techniques leading to reduction in the cost of surgeries.

Some of the key players of this market include Allergen Inc., Cynosure Inc., Alma Lasers, Lumenis and others.