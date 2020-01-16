POC Coagulation Testing Market to Make Great Impact In Near Future by 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the POC Coagulation Testing market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the POC Coagulation Testing market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The POC Coagulation Testing market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market.

In this POC Coagulation Testing market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

key developments that have influenced the global POC coagulation testing market in recent years:

Recently, Siemens Healthcare AG launched a new product called Xprecia Stride Coagulation Analyzer. This product offers primary and urgent care and is highly reliable for the PT/INR testing for oral anticoagulation therapy. The company claims this POC coagulation testing device can deliver lab accuracy.

In August 2019, Siemens Healthcare AG announced that the company is well placed to acquire Corindus, a forerunner in the robotic-assisted vascular interventions. This takeover is strategically important for Siemens Healthcare to enhance its Advanced Therapies business including its foothold in the POC coagulation testing market. The overall value of the deal is expected to be around US$1.1 billion.

In February 2019, a key player in the global POC coagulation testing market, Danaher, announced that it has acquired the biopharma business of GE Life Sciences. The overall value of the deal is around US$21.4 billion. This acquisition is expected to significantly transform the strengths of Danaher in terms of its product development, research, and manufacturing0020workflows.

Global POC Coagulation Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

There is a wide array of factors that are influencing a positive growth of the global POC coagulation testing market. Some of them are mentioned below:

Faster Results: The whole point of development of POC products is to reduce the turn-around time. It is especially important in cases of cardiovascular disorders. With these devices, patients get faster results and are better equipped to monitor their and act in case of any emergency. This is thus driving the uptake of the POC coagulation testing market.

Automatic data Uploading: Another important feature that is upscaling the popularity of the global POC coagulation testing market is the automatic uploading of data. Patients don’t have to worry about the manual login and entering the data (that has chances of errors).

Increasing demand: There has been a growing demand for such POC coagulation testing devices across the globe especially for pre-operative and post-operative screening. This is also fueling the growth of the market.

Global POC Coagulation Testing Market: Geographical Outlook

The global POC coagulation testing market is segmented into key areas such as North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Of these, the global market is expected to be dominated by North America region in the coming years. This is because of the swift availability of latest products, highly developed healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness among patients. The Asia Pacific segments are projected to show a considerable rate of growth during the forecast period due to the presence of developing economies that are working to strengthen their healthcare and pharma sector.

