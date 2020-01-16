Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) Market New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Report 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Competitive assessment

The competitive assessment included in the report throws light on the business strategies incorporated by leading market players operating in the Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) market. The comprehensive study provides a bird’s eye view of the business operations of top-tier market players along with relevant graphs, figures, and tables.

Trends and Opportunities

PPO is used in a variety of automotive components such as electrical connectors, mirror cases, speaker grilles, fuse boxes, wheel covers, headlights, internal trim, and automotive instrument panels. Owing to the decrease in oil prices, the polymers market has been witnessing the rise of high profit margins in the recent years. Companies may switch to less expensive feedstock to reduce the cost of raw materials in order to improve their profit margins. With a view to develop new PPO applications and technologies, compounders and OEMs could work alongside suppliers in the market.

PPO also finds application in air separation membranes used for generating nitrogen. The fertilizer industry increasing the demand for nitrogen and high yields are foretold to increase the adoption of air separation membranes in the coming years. Air separation membranes are observed to perform better in low temperature applications because of the use of PPO.

Global Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) Market: Market Potential

Vendors operating in the global PPO market are envisaged to enter into agreements and offer innovative technologies to make their presence known. For instance, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. signed an agreement with the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in July 2018 to help with plastic waste recycling and circular economy needs and advance the chemical recycling of plastic materials. In February 2018, it announced about a new impact-enhanced PP grade Moplen HE745T for packaging and houseware applications. In July 2018, Qingdao Jinneng New Material Co., Ltd. finalized the company’s fifth generation Spheripol technology to construct a 450KTA unit in their Qingdao City petrochemical complex.

Global Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is envisioned to emerge as a solid platform for players to expand their operations in the global PPO market. Increase in FDI limit, tax cuts, subsidies, and various other government initiatives taken to develop the manufacturing industry are projected to help the region to show rapid growth in the market. China and India could be among blockbuster economies of the region considering the aggressive expansion of the automotive and electronic devices industries. Such expansion could also be seen in North America which is attracting global investors due to the economic growth, vertical markets, and rapid development of the industries.

Global Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) Market: Companies Mentioned

The global PPO market marks the presence of top players such as LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Sumitomo Chemicals, BASF, and SABIC. There could be low potential threat from counter products but a moderate one from new industry participants.

Important questions answered in the report:

How has the Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) market adapted to the evolving regulatory landscape in each region? Why is the adoption of end use 1 expected to slow down over the forecast period? In the current scenario, which region offers market players promising growth opportunities? Which manufacturing technique is cost-effective and the most efficient? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) market?

