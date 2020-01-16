Prescription Pet Food Market: Growing Demand and Growth Opportunity

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Prescription Pet Food’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd. (United States),Total Alimentos (Brazil),Darwin’s (United States),Buddy’s Kitchen (Canada),Nestle Purina (Switzerland),Flint River Ranch (United States),Affinity Petcare (Agrolimen) (Portugal),Procter & Gamble (United States) ,Mars Petcare (United States),Nutriara Alimentos (Brazil),,Diamond pet foods (United States),Del Monte Foods (United States),Unicharm (Japan),Hill’s Pet Nutrition (Colgate-Palmolive) (United States)

Prescription pet foods are specially formulated to help manage pet’s different diseases but don’t contain any drugs. Sometimes pets have a condition for which a veterinarian will recommend a specific diet. Maybe the pets have a tendency to develop bladder stones, or suffers from kidney disease, or is allergic to certain ingredients commonly found in pet food and therefore needs special kibble, and the doctor advises that a particular food can mitigate symptoms or even help slow the course of the disease.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Weight Management, Digestive Care, Skin and Food Allergies, Kindney Care, Urinary Health, Liver Health, Diabetes, Illness and Surgery Recovery Support, Joint Support, Others), Application (Dog, Cat, Others), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: More Pet Owners Likely Turning To The Internet For Support Or Filling Their Prescriptions Online Rather Than Directly With Their Pet’s Veterinarian

Market Growth Drivers: Increase Number of Pet Population and Pet Adoption

The Rising Diseases Prevalence among the Pets

The Increased Marketing Campaigns by the Companies

Restraints: A High Cost of the Product As Compared To Non-Prescription Pet Foods

Opportunities:High Growth Opportunities from Emerging Economies

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Prescription Pet Food Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Prescription Pet Food market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Prescription Pet Food Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Prescription Pet Food

Chapter 4: Presenting the Prescription Pet Food Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Prescription Pet Food market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

