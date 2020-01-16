Preventive Asthma Drugs Market Growth Prospects And Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2025

Global Preventive Asthma Drugs Market: Overview

Asthma is a chronic lung disease characterized by narrowing of airways and continual, marked inflammation and in response to specific triggers, which are usually reversible. If the management of the conditions are not done properly, this may elevate the risk of asthma attacks and even medical emergencies. Most, if not all, asthma attacks are preventable, especially in adults. Notwithstanding this fact, world over there is a rising prevalence of asthma, which is closely linked to the severity and mortality of the disease. In particular, this is evident in developed nations such as the U.S.

Preventive drugs for asthma play a crucial role in managing the disease conditions and help pacify the risk of asthma attacks. Drug therapies for asthma have been evolving rapidly, driven by advances in pharmacotherapy of asthma. Research into expanding the various pathophysiologic processes related with asthmatic response and triggers will lead to advanced classes of asthma drugs with less toxicity. Rise in population with higher tobacco consumption and prolonged exposure to smoke of biomass fuels are adding to the prevalence of the disease.

The report offers critical assessment of key growth drivers, prominent trends, recent research and development activities, clinical advances, and the prevailing regulatory framework affecting product development in various countries. The insights help market players devise investment strategies and identify lucrative avenues.

Global Preventive Asthma Drugs Market: Trends and Opportunities

The rise in pollution levels in a number of industrialized nations has led to an increased presence of allergens triggering asthma. This is a key factor driving the demand for preventive asthma drugs. The rising incidence of asthma in various parts of emerging and developed economies, along with the morbidity associated with the disease, is a key factor accentuating the demand for preventive drugs. The plethora of simple diagnostics for asthma available in the market is a noteworthy factor favoring the growth of the market. The need for preventive classes of drugs to keep asthma triggers for patients in check is also boosting the market. The advent of potential class of drugs that reduces the mortality associated with asthma and help in reducing the inflammatory inflammations at bay is helping the market to expand rapidly.

However, lack of understanding of etiology of the disease is proving to be a bottleneck in the development of new drugs. The paucity of novel class of antiasthma therapies is also hindering the market’s growth. Nevertheless, advances in pathophysiology and pharmacology augurs well for the market. Research and development (R&D) activities into new class of corticosteroids especially known for their wide therapeutic benefits bode well for the overall market.

Global Preventive Asthma Drugs Market: Regional Outlook

Some of the key regional markets for asthma drugs can be North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of all the major region, North America is poised to contribute substantial revenue throughout the forecast period. A robust medical infrastructure and the elevated awareness about the disease are notable factors boosting the demand. The intensifying demand among patients for more efficacious drugs to manage the conditions of asthma is expected to accentuate the growth of the regional market.

Asia Pacific is offering potentially lucrative avenues in the market. The population in various urban parts of Asia Pacific, particularly in Southeast Asia, is causing incidence of asthma to soar in the region, thereby favoring the growth of the market. The attractive stride being taken by contract manufacturing industry in the region is also fueling the growth.

Companies mentioned in the report

Top drug makers are making sizeable investments in clinical trials focused on reducing asthma exacerbations, in a move to develop advanced and more efficacious drugs for managing asthma. Players holding a position of prominence in the preventive asthma drugs market include Mylan N.V., Abbott Laboratories, Bushranger Ingelheim, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck & Co., AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Novartis AG.

