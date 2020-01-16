PVC Pipe market to witness robust revenue growth between 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the PVC Pipe market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the PVC Pipe market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the PVC Pipe market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Trends and Opportunities

Besides the upsurge of the construction and irrigation industries, dedication of the governments in several emerging economies towards improving their rural water management is the primary driver of this market. According to the World Bank, nearly 80% of the population in the rural areas across the world does not have access to drinking water. The report observes that PVC is the third most in-demand plastic commodity after polypropylene and polyethylene. Owing to its benefits such as durability, chemical resistance, recyclability, and low cost, PVC is quickly replacing metal, wood, clay, and concrete in various applications. Currently, PVC pipes are frequently used by the construction industries for building sewer and drain systems as well as water supply. Conversely, carcinogenic property of PVC, coupled with toxicity to the environment, are two the factors that are expected to negatively impact the growth rate during the forecast period.

Global PVC Pipe Market: Regional Outlook

Annually, 37.7 million people in rural parts of India suffer from waterborne diseases, according to a recent survey by the WHO. The government in India has noticed this and is actively working towards improving the water delivery infrastructure. This makes Asia Pacific the most lucrative region for PVC pipe market. The WHO, in 2006, also estimated that only 16% of the sub-Saharan Africa had access to clean drinking water, and is working with local governments to improve infrastructure such as household tap water connection. Consequently, African is another profitable region for the global PVC pipe market.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Finolex Industries Ltd, China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., Plastika AS, Polypipe Plc, Egeplast a.s., IPEX Inc., North American Pipe Corporation, JM Eagle Company, Inc., Pipelife International GmbH, Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd, Royal Building Products, Tessenderlo Group, and Formosa Plastics Group are some of the key players currently operational in the global PVC pipe market. The competition among these players is quite intense, with joint ventures and new product launches are the most frequent strategy adopted by them to gain ground over their competitors.

Important questions answered in the report:

How has the PVC Pipe market adapted to the evolving regulatory landscape in each region? Why is the adoption of end use 1 expected to slow down over the forecast period? In the current scenario, which region offers market players promising growth opportunities? Which manufacturing technique is cost-effective and the most efficient? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the PVC Pipe market?

