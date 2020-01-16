Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Products Market value projected to expand by 2015 – 2025

FMI’s latest report on Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Products Market

The recent market intelligence study by Future Market Insights elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Products market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at FMI find that the Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Products Market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2015 – 2025. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Products among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Key players and manufacturers must keenly focus on elevating their position in the refrigerated/frozen dough products market on account of increasing varying products, potential growth of dough area and current lack of competition. This in turn provides opportunities for manufacturers to expand their portfolio of refrigerated/frozen dough products.

Furthermore, demand for refrigerated/frozen dough products is apparently increasing owing to growing need for refrigerated biscuit dough products that is majorly available across supermarkets. Advanced technological needs for processing of refrigerated/frozen dough products coupled with high-cost of handling results in higher market entry costs. This in turn is expected to hamper the growth of refrigerated/frozen dough products market in the forthcoming years. Growing population in southwestern United States coupled with increasing national demand for refrigerated/frozen dough products is likely to drive the global market in the forthcoming years.

Some of the fastest growing segments of the food processing industry are frozen/refrigerated dough product. Refrigerated/Frozen Dough products consist of Cookies/Brownies, Biscuits, Dinner rolls, Sweet rolls, Pizza base and other bakery items. Modern equipment and packaging opens up a new demand spectrum in refrigerated/frozen dough industry. Various refrigeration processes increases the shelf life of the product and lowers the chances of product wastage. There is an increasing demand for par baked dough products in sandwich category as it is as tasty as fresh dough.

Par baked variety enables food service outlets and coffee bars to provide fresh oven buns and rolls which matches artisan style and taste with convenience. In addition to it, people are trying varieties of dough related dishes at home, which were previously available only at restaurants or coffee shops. Some of the varieties include crepes and filo dough, par baked buns, gluten free bread among others.

Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Product Market: Drivers and Restraints

The key drivers of refrigerated/frozen dough products market include increased coffee shops, bakery products consumption and booming food service. With increasing disposable income and increasing consumption of coffee in the emerging countries the demand of refrigerated/frozen dough products is also elevating. Dough products are considered healthy options in comparison to meat and other calorific meals. Moreover, dough products can be consumed at any period of day such as during breakfast, lunch or dinner. Large number of product innovation and availability of products through different retail outlets have made it an attractive market overall.

Some of the restraining factors in the refrigerated/frozen market growth could be unstable demand forecast and supply chain, perishability of the product. Proper packaging and storing facilities are major concern for manufacturers and distributors as the product requires a specific temperature even while transportation.

Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Product Market: Segmentation

The refrigerated/frozen dough products market can be segmented into five major types as refrigerated Biscuits, Cookies/Brownies, Dinner rolls, Sweet rolls and remaining category which come in others. Geographically, the market can also be segmented as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market in 2014 followed by Western Europe. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to show robust growth during the forecast period due to rising per capita income coupled with increasing trend to live healthy and luxurious lifestyle

Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Product Market: Regional Overview

The refrigerated/frozen dough products market across the globe is expected to show a substantial growth with a single digit increase in CAGR over 2015 to 2020. There is a significant increase in the refrigerated/frozen dough products market because of its low prices than fresh baked products. However the market is expected to grow moderately in developed countries. The refrigerated/frozen market is having huge opportunities as a result of increased snacking and breakfast market (portion eating). It is largely fragmented worldwide having small players supplying the refrigerated/frozen dough to bakeries, quick service restaurants and other food service industry. Emerging countries such as India, Brazil, China and South Africa is expected to grow significantly due to changing eating habits and availability of these products in supermarkets and other retail outlets. Developed economies have seen greater number of in-store bakeries and sandwich programs popping up in outlets such as convenience stores and hyper markets. Family gatherings and holiday parties further fuel the demand of dough related products such as pastries, cupcakes and sweet rolls.

Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Product Market: Key Players

Some of the major global players in the refrigerated/frozen dough products market are Goosebumps frozen convenience, Kontos Foods, Inc., Custom Foods Inc., Readi-Bake, Inc., Earthgrains Refrigerated Dough Products, L.P., Gonnella, Wenner Bakery, Europastry and Swiss Gastro Bakery Beijing Co.,Ltd, Dr. Schar USA, Inc. and Boulder Brands among others.

Regional analysis for Refrigerated/Frozen Dough Product Market includes

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



