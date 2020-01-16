Rehabilitation Equipment Market to Register Steady Growth During 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Rehabilitation Equipment market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Rehabilitation Equipment market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Rehabilitation Equipment market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Rehabilitation Equipment market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Rehabilitation Equipment market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this Rehabilitation Equipment market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

competitive landscape of the global rehabilitation equipment market. For example, in April 2017, KINESIQ, the premier developer of balance and motor capacity improvement exercise equipment meant for rehabilitation purposes, provided its KINE-SIM device to a French rehabilitation center treating 3,500 patients.

Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

By geography, the global market for rehabilitation equipment can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. North America and Europe are likely to register strong growth over the forecast period, thanks to greater patient awareness, growing incidence of substance abuse, and large disposable incomes of the people in this region. Europe is being propelled by the rising governmental focus on safe handling of patients. This region is also home to a large number of market players.

Asia Pacific also possesses vast growth potential. This region might represent a considerable portion of the global market, driven by expanding healthcare expenditures, rising government initiatives, and a wide patient pool.

Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the major companies operating in the global market for rehabilitation equipment are Medline Industries, Inc., Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co. Ltd., Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Company, Invacare Corporation, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Carex Health Brands, GF Health Products, Inc., Dynatronics Corporation, Roma Medical, and Changzhou Qian Jing Rehabilitation Co., Ltd

