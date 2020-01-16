Retail Cloud Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2017 – 2025

Study on the Global Retail Cloud Market

According to the report, owing to the growing demand for retail cloud solutions, significant advances in Retail Cloud technology, and growing investment for research and development activities, the Retail Cloud market is projected to grow at CAGR of XX% through the forecast period.

The data collected by our analysts from credible primary and secondary sources provides answers to some top queries related to the global Retail Cloud market.

Some of the questions related to the Retail Cloud market addressed in the report are:

With the growing demand for product 1 in region 2, how are market players aligning their activities to fulfil the demand? Which region has the most favorable regulatory policies to conduct business

in the current Retail Cloud market?

How has technological advances influenced the Retail Cloud market? At present, which company has the highest market share in the Retail Cloud market? What is the most lucrative sales and distribution channel used by market players in the global Retail Cloud market?

The market study bifurcates the global Retail Cloud market on the basis of product type, regions, application, and end use industry. The insights are backed by accurate and easy to understand graphs, tables, and figures.

growth drivers of the market in this region.

Global Retail Cloud Market: Competitive Analysis

Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Infor, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Computer Sciences Corporation, JDA Software group, Inc., Syntel Inc., and SAP SE are some of the major companies operating in the global retail cloud market.

In February 2017, Oxygen Finance acquired finance cloud-based solutions vendor, Satago. Through the combination of their respective capabilities, the two companies are likely to emerge as leading market players. They aim at delivering integrated, modern payment strategies to large organizations.

Fusion5, a business solutions provider, has merged with Myriad IT, a Melbourne-based firm, boosting Oracle and Microsoft capabilities. In February 2016, Fusion5 acquired the Microsoft Dynamics CRM and SharePoint practices of Koorb Consulting, one of the top three Dynamics CRM partners in New Zealand. Extension of customer base and strengthening of customer relationships have been the chief aims of this acquisition.

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook segment tracks the activities of the leading market players operating in the global Retail Cloud market. In addition, the report provides an extensive analysis of the product portfolio and marketing strategies adopted by each market players in the Retail Cloud market.

Key findings included in the report:

Historical and projected trends influencing the prospects of the Retail Cloud market

Thorough assessment of the impact of the economic and government policies on the Retail Cloud market

Accurate and precise data related to the market size of each product type

Analysis of the market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints in different countries

Impact of regulatory policies on the overall prospects of the Retail Cloud market

