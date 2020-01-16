Screw Top Jar Market is on Course to Grow at a CAGR of XX% During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2029

FMI’s latest report on Screw Top Jar Market

The recent market intelligence study by Future Market Insights elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Screw Top Jar market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at FMI find that the Screw Top Jar Market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019 – 2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Screw Top Jar among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

key players in the screw top jar market to intensify their R&D activities to bring eco-friendly, biodegradable, or reusable screw top jars into the marketplace.

In recent years, storage jars and screw top jars have been garnering significant traction as a viable solution to preserve a wide range of products for a longer duration. Screw top jars are increasingly finding application in storing cosmetics, personal care, food products, pickles, seeds, jams, and ketchup. Furthermore, with growing global sustainability drive, many consumers are reusing screw top jars and bottles by replacing the vacuum seal.

Sales of screw top jars remain highly influenced by their ‘airtight’ quotient, thereby witnessing increasing demand for medical drug storage. Adoption of screw top storage jars by the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry is expected to increase on a significant pace, on the account of keeping the chemical composition of drugs intact and improving the shelf life of these drugs.

Today, evolving consumer demand and trends are significantly influencing growth strategies of market players. On one hand, continued urbanization and high disposable are changing consumer spending patterns. Growth in demand for high-end products for regular activities is expected to contribute to the growth of the screw top jar market. On the other hand, concerns over environmental impact of plastic are influencing a gradual shift towards glass screw top jars over plastic screw top jars, especially for edible food products.

Significant development of the healthcare industry, especially in developing countries, and growing focus on safety aspects for each product and item used within the industry is expected to result in increased demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable screw top jars.

Screw Top Jar Market: Regional Outlook

Growth prospects of the screw top jar market are expected to high in Asia Pacific, as relatively low labor and manufacturing costs in countries such as Indonesia, China, and India are attracting huge attention from key players to establish their manufacturing plants. China is projected to be the world’s leading exporter of screw top jars, followed by Europe and North America. The latter regions are further expected to collectively account for half of the total global sales of screw top jars. Key players in the screw top jar market are also tapping opportunities in Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Screw Top Jar Market: Key Players

Leading companies operating in the screw top jar market are Kilner, Infinity jars, PacZone, SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc., Xuzhou Wan Xuan Import & Export Trading Co., Ltd., and JX Pack. In addition, a growing number of indigenous and unorganized companies are vying for a pie of the screw top jar market.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on screw top jar market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes –

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

