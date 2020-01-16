Sentiment Analysis Software Market – Notable Developments, Future Trends & Future Applications 2025

“Sentiment Analysis Software Market” report presents the worldwide market size ( Value, Production and Consumption ), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and 5 Forces forecast 2020 to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This Sentiment Analysis Software market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( IBM, Angoss Software Corporation, Clarabridge, Bitext, Brandwatch, SAS Institute, General Sentiment, Lexalytics, Meltwater, NetOwl, Trackur, OdinText, OpenText, QuestionPro Survey Software, Social Smart Software ) in terms of analyse various attributes such as Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, Market Share, CAGR, and Market Influencing Factors of the Sentiment Analysis Software industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions. Besides, the report also covers Sentiment Analysis Software market segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

Scope of Sentiment Analysis Software Market: Opinion mining (sometimes known as sentiment analysis or emotion AI) refers to the use of natural language processing, text analysis, computational linguistics, and biometrics to systematically identify, extract, quantify, and study affective states and subjective information. Sentiment analysis is widely applied to voice of the customer materials such as reviews and survey responses, online and social media, and healthcare materials for applications that range from marketing to customer service to clinical medicine.

During 2017, the retail industry accounted for the majority market shares and dominated the sentiment analysis software market size. The online retail sector incorporates sentiment analysis software for collecting data from their customers to retain loyal customers and provide them with enhanced online shopping experiences based on their feedback. Additionally, the sentiment analysis software also helps in the analysis of competitive benchmarking and customer satisfaction index by collecting necessary data from retailers and their customers.

During 2017, the Americas was the leading contributor to the market and the region is expected to continue its market dominance during the forecast period as well. The region is witnessing a high adoption rate of sentiment analysis software in various industry verticals such as retail, BFSI, and healthcare to improve marketing abilities, risk management systems, and customer experience. Furthermore, factors such as substantial investments for expansion by retail giants such as eBay, Amazon, Yahoo, and Google and the high penetration of the Internet, will also boost the adoption of sentiment software in this region.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

⟴ On-premises

⟴ Web-based

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

⟴ Retail

⟴ BFSI

⟴ Healthcare

⟴ Other

