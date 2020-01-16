Smart Clothing Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2017 to 2022

The Smart Clothing Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2017 to 2022. The business intelligence study of the Smart Clothing Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Smart Clothing Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

competitive landscape is elaborately discussed in the report while shedding light on key factors that players cash in on to secure a strong position in the global smart clothing market. The authors of the report also provide regional analysis of the global smart clothing market.

Market Definition

Smart clothing a.k.a. e-textiles are fabrics that allow electronics to be embedded in them and digital components such as a light and a battery. Smart clothing offers added value to consumers with the integration of new technologies. Smart clothing enables seamless integration of microcontrollers, sensors, actuators, and other electronics. Smart clothing could be of two types, i.e. aesthetic and performance-enhancing. Smart clothing that change color and light up can be categorized under the aesthetic type. On the other hand, military, extreme sports, and athletic are common applications of performance-enhancing smart clothing.

Additional Questions Answered

The report answers important questions about the global smart clothing market, including:

Which product will attract larger demand in the global smart clothing market?

Which industry vertical will contribute the most to the global smart clothing market?

Will passive smart textile technology retain dominance in the global smart clothing market?

Will North America gain a lion’s share of the global smart clothing market?

Competitive Landscape

This report digs deep into various aspects of the business of top players operating in the global smart clothing market, viz. MAD Apparel Inc., Carré Technologies Inc., CuteCircuit Ltd., Sensoria Inc., and OMsignal Inc.

NB: Besides the aforementioned companies, the report profiles other prominent names of the global smart clothing market such as Tex-Ray Industrial Co. Ltd., Medtronic plc, and Wearable X.

