Smart Transportation Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Smart Transportation market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Smart Transportation market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Smart Transportation market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Smart Transportation market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Smart Transportation market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this Smart Transportation market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The content of the Smart Transportation market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the global Smart Transportation market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different Smart Transportation market players.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Smart Transportation over the forecast period.

End use consumption of the Smart Transportation across various regions.

Identify the ecological impacts of the Smart Transportation and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

On the basis of solution, the global Smart Transportation market report covers the following solutions:

Key Trends

The increasing urban population and the rising concerns related to the environment protection are the major factors that are projected to augment the growth of the global smart transportation market in the coming years. In addition, the high rate of demographic growth and the increasing adoption rate of smart and connected technologies are projected to accelerate the overall development of the market in the next few years.

However, the unavailability of uniform standards and technologies is estimated to curtail the growth of the global smart technologies market in the near future. In addition, the lack of required ICT infrastructure, network, and interoperability in several emerging economies are predicted to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Nonetheless, the increasing number of government initiatives to encourage the concept of smart cities is likely to accelerate the growth of the smart transportation market across the globe.

Global Smart Transportation Market: Market Potential

The tremendously rising use of mobile phones and the increasing adoption of E-flexi payment systems are projected to generate promising growth opportunities for the key players operating in the global market for smart transportation. Moreover, the rising number of analytics-based transport solution providers across the globe is estimated to accelerate the market’s growth in the next few years.

Global Smart Transportation Market: Regional Outlook

Among the key regional segments, Europe is anticipated to lead the global smart transportation market throughout the forecast period. This region is likely to hold a massive share of the overall market, thanks to the high rate of digitalization in diverse industrial verticals. In addition, technological developments and the increasing rate of adoption of smart connected devices are estimated to accelerate the growth of the Europe market in the next few years.

Furthermore, the presence of a strong government vision encouraging the development of smart transportation systems and the development of network infrastructure are estimated to encourage the growth of the smart transportation market in Europe throughout the forecast period.

Global Smart Transportation Market: Competitive Analysis

The global market for smart transportation is extremely fragmented in nature, with a presence of several players operating in it. With the rising number of players estimated to enter the market in the coming years, the market is likely to witness a high level of competition among the leading players. Some of the leading players operating in the smart transportation market across the globe are Tomtom International Bv, General Electric Company, Kapsch Trafficcom AG, Cisco Systems, Inc., Thales Group, Siemens AG, International Business Machines Corporation, Alstom SA, WS Atkins PLC, Q-Free ASA, LG CNS Co., Ltd., Cubic Corporation, and Indra Sistemas, S.A.

The key players in the market are emphasizing on advancements in the technology in order to enhance their presence across the globe and attain a leading position in the market. In addition, development of new product, innovations, and the rising number of mergers and acquisitions are anticipated to encourage the growth of the overall market and benefit the leading players in the global smart transportation market in the next few years.

The Smart Transportation market study answers critical questions including:

What tactics are being utilized by the Smart Transportation market players to expand their production footprint in region? What are the threats faced by players in the global Smart Transportation market mutually? Why region holds the majority of share in the global Smart Transportation market? Why solution has the largest consumption in region? Which end-user segment remains the leading consumers of the Smart Transportation across the globe?

All the players running in the global Smart Transportation market are elaborated thoroughly in the Smart Transportation market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Smart Transportation market players.

