Telecom Order Management Market Progresses for Huge Profits Durings, 2017-2025

Competitive assessment

The competitive assessment included in the report throws light on the business strategies incorporated by leading market players operating in the Telecom Order Management market. The comprehensive study provides a bird’s eye view of the business operations of top-tier market players along with relevant graphs, figures, and tables.

Key Trends

There are myriad advantages of telecom order management. First, it helps to bring down cost of operation for companies. This is because order management processes account for a sizeable proportion of operating costs of companies. Hence, they are an area where one has ample room for improvement. With effective order management, customer attrition can be reduced thereby preventing lost sales. Any new customer’s initial impression of a provider depends on whether the latter is able to satisfy orders within the timeframe and accurately. Besides, based on how they are conducted, telecom order management processes can either facilitate or hamper a provider’s ability to launch new services and products.

Global Telecom Order Management Market: Market Potential

The two main components of the telecom order management market are solutions and services. The solution segment can be further divided into customer order management, service order management, and service inventory management. Similarly, the services segment can be further divided into integration and installation services, support services, and consulting services. Among all of them, the consulting services, which aid companies figure out strategies to analyze, protect, and monitor crucial master content, is a key segment that is expanding at a healthy clip. Such services aid organizations to align their telecom order management solutions that primarily suit their business requirements. Thus the consulting services provide different benefits, such as decision-making, seamless business processes, easy management and operations, and ultimately better productivity.

Based on the type of network, the market can be broadly divided into wireline and wireless. Of the two, the wireline network, comprised of coaxial cables, copper cables, and sometimes fiber optics, accounts for a significant market share. Since such wired network connections are not susceptible to a single point of failure, they offer guarantee better speeds than dial-up connections.

Global Telecom Order Management Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments of the global telecom order management market are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is a key market among them on account of a large number of players being domiciled in the region. Asia Pacific is another crucial region which is expected to clock healthy growth in the upcoming years. The market in the region is predicted to grow on the back of the rapid digital transformation and soaring demand for managed IT services. In addition, the rising economic growth in the developing economies of the region, coupled with bettering regulatory reforms is also proving beneficial to the market the in this region.

Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the prominent names operating in the global telecom order management market are Cognizant, Cerillion, Ericsson, IBM, ChikPea, Oracle, Comarch, Fujitsu, Intellibuzz, Neustar, Mphasis, and Pegasystems.

