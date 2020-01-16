Therapeutic Homecare Devices Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the Therapeutic Homecare Devices market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the Therapeutic Homecare Devices market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the Therapeutic Homecare Devices market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Further, the methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analyst’s while curating the report ensures that the data in the report is insightful, relevant, and a valuable tool for our clients to gain a competitive advantage in the current and future market landscape.

Competitive assessment

The competitive assessment included in the report throws light on the business strategies incorporated by leading market players operating in the Therapeutic Homecare Devices market. The comprehensive study provides a bird’s eye view of the business operations of top-tier market players along with relevant graphs, figures, and tables.

Trends and Prospects

The therapeutic homecare devices market promises profitable business opportunities during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for home healthcare, rising technological advancements, and abundance of cost-effective alternatives as compared to hospital modalities. Factors such as growing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases along with orthopedic disorders are further augmenting in the therapeutic homecare devices market growth. According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, most of the patients who undergo knee replacement belong to the age group from 50 to 80 years. Furthermore, the number of hospital discharges with knee replacement among people of 65 years of age and above has been observed to be continuously increasing every year. Around 90 people in every 10,000 were reported to have undergone a knee replacement surgery in the U.S. in 2009 as against 58 people per 10,000 in 1997. Growing number of orthopedic surgeries has further accelerated the adoption of therapeutic homecare devices among patients who have undergone orthopedic surgeries, hence driving the market.

Global Therapeutic Homecare Devices Market: Regional Outlook

Region-wise, North America dominates the global therapeutic homecare devices market trailed by Europe. Favorable reimbursement policies, growing number of small scale home healthcare services providers, high prevalence of orthopedic and cardiovascular diseases, and rising investments by the government bodies towards home healthcare market are the prime dynamics stimulating the growth of therapeutic homecare devices in these two regions. Asia Pacific is estimated to emerge as the one of the most opportunistic market for therapeutic homecare devices vendors. The introduction of new technologies, continuous product launch by market players and growing awareness about home healthcare among patients and doctors are some of the factors that are expected to bolster the growth of the market in the region.

Global Therapeutic Homecare Devices Market: Vendor Landscape

The key market players of therapeutic homecare devices market are Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Invacare Corporation, Ottobock Healthcare GmbH, National Pain Care, Sunrise Medical, Inc., GF Health Products, Inc., Levo AG, and Merits Health Product Co. Ltd.

Important questions answered in the report:

How has the Therapeutic Homecare Devices market adapted to the evolving regulatory landscape in each region? Why is the adoption of end use 1 expected to slow down over the forecast period? In the current scenario, which region offers market players promising growth opportunities? Which manufacturing technique is cost-effective and the most efficient? What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Therapeutic Homecare Devices market?

