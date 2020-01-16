U.S. Organic Food Market Analysis and Forecast up to 2026: Leading Competitors – Dean Foods, Organic Valley, General Mills, Inc., Cargill, Inc. etc…

Organic food products are not only suitable for healthy human growth and well-being but also helps to maintain the balance of the ecosystem since the process of organic farming does not create any problem to the soil and prevents water contamination as well due to the avoidance of the use of synthetic inputs in the agriculture that helps to maintain the natural balance of the within the ecosystem and protects dominance of some species over the others.

Organic Food production also helps to fight the issue of global warming to some extent because these products are mainly distributed locally which means consumption of less energy on transportation.

U.S. organic food market is expected to grow at a CAGR over 15% during 2018-2026 in terms of value. This growth is driven by a number of factors, including growing consumer awareness for health and well-being, coupled with stringent government regulation to maintain safety and quality standards in food

U.S Organic Food Market: Competitive Dynamics

The U.S. organic food market is dominated by a number of players in the market, amongst them the major players are Horizon Organic, Dean Foods, Organic Valley, General Mills, Inc., Cargill, Inc., WhiteWave Foods, Danon, United Natural Foods Incorporated, Dole Food Company, Inc., Hain Celestial Group, among the others. Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position. For instance, in 2016, Dean Foods acquired Friendly’s and is also continuing its joint venture along with Organic Valley. Again in 2017, it has further invested in brands like Good Karma, Steve’s Ice cream, etc. to strengthen its position in market, against its competitors.

U.S Organic Food Market: Research Methodology

Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources including Bloomberg, Factiva, Capital IQ, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used including journals, statistics articles, and industry associations. These data sources were used to gather relevant information to develop an understanding on the U.S. organic food market. The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Data sources used for primary research included online forums and blogs, CATI/CAWI, CAPI interviews, and video conferences.

Additionally, interviews were conducted through connecting with various industry respondents including C-level executives, directors, divisional heads, regional heads, expert consultants, and independent consultants. The primary research was conducted to gain market insights from industry respondents and validate the gathered information through desk research.

U.S Organic Food Market: Scope Of The Report

On the basis of the type of food, the market is segmented into Dairy, Bakery products, Fruits & Vegetables, Snacks, Meats/fish & poultry, Sauce & condiment, processed food, packaged food and some other products like Beverages. Based on the channel of distribution, the market is categorized into online channel, Offline channel, Supermarkets and Departmental stores. Finally the report covers the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the U.S. organic food market during the forecast period.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the U.S. organic food market that involves the detailed analysis of business overview, the financial performance, strategic decisions taken by the company, key products & offerings, segmental revenue breakup by various regions.

U.S Organic Food Market: Key Findings Of The Report

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the key findings of the report “U.S. Organic Food Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2026” are:

U.S. Organic Food Market is expected to grow over a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period, 2018-2026, due to its health benefits along with its positive impact on environment

In U.S., Meat, Fish and Poultry segment is the largest Organic food type due to the consumer demand for Pasture-raised egg, which is more healthy and nutritious. Moreover, major producers of Meat and Poultry producers are offering their customers natural, grass-fed and hormone free meats and poultry products

U.S. Organic Food Market by distribution channel is led by demand from online channels since customers demand food at their door-step for convenience

As per the findings of the report, U.S. Department of Agriculture regulates the standards for organic food to ensure that organic crops are cultivated in a way that integrate biological, cultural and mechanical practices to promote ecological balance, to foster cycling of resources and conserve biodiversity.

