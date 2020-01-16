Voltage Regulator Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recently published market research report, provides an in-depth analysis of the Voltage Regulator market included the anticipated growth pattern of the market over the forecast period (2019-2029). A detailed assessment of the various micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to shape the course of the Voltage Regulator market over the next decade is enclosed in the report. The study suggests that the Voltage Regulator market is expected to register a CAGR growth of XX% over the forecast period primarily driven by factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

Competitive assessment

Market Dynamics

Miniaturization of Device Components to Emerge as Key Market Trend

Smaller and low cost are among the greatest advantages of devices like voltage regulators. The major research and development activities undertaken by leading market vendors like Texas Instruments and Analog Devices are to reduce device size, but also to improve performance. Chip manufacturers produce smaller voltage control units to ensure optimum supply of power while reducing chip size for new-generation computers and other consumer electronics.

In areas such as communication technology, consumer electronics, and automobiles, which have automated systems, the application of voltage regulators increases with the advance of technology. The demand for the tension regulator thus significantly increases the demand on the market for devices.

The low speed of voltage production when considering mechanical voltage regulators is a restrictive factor of the growth of voltage regulators. The voltage regulator components also require regular service and substitutes to be used in a tedious manner. However, the expansion of power distribution networks in order to connect more populations to electricity, modernize older infrastructure and increase energy supply efficiency plays an important role in generating demand for power distribution regulators. These drivers will possibly overcome any restraints that the global voltage regulator market may face in the coming years.

Improvement in Retail and Transportation Field to Fuel Demand in Asia Pacific

With booming industrialization, there have been heavy expenditure on the construction of the power infrastructures, generating demand for the voltage regulators, in the fast growing economies of Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and South America.

The large pool of original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers, coupled with the developments in power semiconductor technology will also fuel market growth of the Asia Pacific voltage regulator market. The migration of rural to urban populations as a result of industrialization boosts electricity consumption demand across these economies which leads to the expansion of the existing electricity distribution networks in this region.

At the same time, during the forecast period the Middle East and Africa voltage regulator market will show rapid growth. This could be accounted to opening of new sales and service facilities and expanding manufacturing capacity in the region.

