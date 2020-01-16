Wine Cellars Market Analysis 2020 Global Insights, Industry Demand, Size, Share, Trends 2026 and Key Players – Haier, Danby, EdgeStar, Avanti, La Sommeliere, Vinotemp

The global Wine Cellars market is valued at 647 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 877.5 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.

This report presents the worldwide Wine Cellars Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2019 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report mainly focuses on wine cooler and fridges, or wine cabinet analysis.

According to analysis teams research, the global Sales in 2012 is 2963.1 K Units, and with the development of industry the production reached to 3236.8 K Units in 2017. Regional markets are influenced by demographic and socio-economic trends. In 2017, North America is expected to remain the largest market for Wine Cellars, accounting for 64.13% of the global consumption volume.

Top Manufactures Analysis:

– Haier

– Danby

– EdgeStar

– Avanti

– La Sommeliere

– Vinotemp

– Frigidaire

– Eurocave

– U-LINE

– NewAir

– Climadiff

– Viking Range

– Liebherr

– Avintage

– Kalorik

– Sunpentown

– Dometic

Global Wine Cellars Market: Competitive Analysis: This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

Segment by Type, the Wine Cellars market is segmented into

– Single Zone Wine Coolers

– Dual Zone Wine Coolers

– Built-In Wine Coolers

– Big Wine Coolers

Segment by Application

– Household

– Commercial

