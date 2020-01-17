20.5% Growth Rate for Artificial Neural Network Market by 2024 | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

According to Market Study Report, Artificial Neural Network Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Artificial Neural Network Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Artificial Neural Network Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Artificial Neural Network (ANN) Market size is expected to grow from US$ 117 Million in 2019 to US$ 296 Million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.5% during the forecast period. This report spread across 153 pages, profiling 13 companies and supported with 100 tables and 45 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Artificial Neural Network Market:

Google (US)

IBM (US)

Oracle (US)

Microsoft (US)

Intel (US)

Qualcomm (US)

Alyuda (US)

Ward Systems (US)

GMDH LLC (US)

Starmind (Switzerland)

Neural Ware (US)

Neurala (US)

Clarifai (US)

The ANN market is segmented based on components, such as solutions, platform/API, and services. The solution segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. An efficient ANN solutions offer greater flexibility to developers for programming owing to the ability to design and train customized deep neural networks, and it also provides interfaces to common programming language. ANN solutions help organizations to perform such cognitive functions as problem-solving and machine learning.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the tech companies in major APAC countries, such as China India, South Korea,Japan, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), and Rest of APAC,growing government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier I:15%, Tier II:42%, and Tier III:43%

By Designation: C-Level Executives:62%, Directors:20%, and Others:18%

By Region: North America: 42%, APAC: 32%, Europe: 21%, MEA: 5%, and Latin America: 5%

Competitive Landscape of Artificial Neural Network Market:

1 Microquadrant Overview

1.1 Visionaries

1.2 Innovators

1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

1.4 Emerging Companies

2 Competitive Benchmarking

2.1 Business Strategy Excellence of Major Players in the Market

2.2 Strength of Solution Offerings of Major Players in the Market

3 Ranking of Players, 2019

Reason to access this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall ANN market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.