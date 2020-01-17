Aircraft Lightning Protection Market : Industry Analysis And Forecast (2016-2024)

Aircraft Lightning Protection Market was valued around US$ XX Bn in 2016, exhibiting a CAGR over XX % during the forecasting year 2017-2024

Aircraft Lightning Protection Market1Aircraft Lightning Protection Market contains wire bundle shields, ground straps, aluminum flame spray coatings, composite structure expanded foils as a protector. In case of a lightning strike, these material protects the passenger from its effect. Numerous methods used to protect the aircraft from lightning strikes can depend on material choice, finish selection, installation, and application of shielding features.

In terms of application, Aircraft Lightning Protection Market can be segmented into lightning protection and two other segments. In terms of value, the lightning protection segment is fuel to grow at maximum CAGR during the forecasting period 2017 to 2024. Lightning protection segment includes different components, such as static wicks, transient voltage suppressors, and expanded metal foils. These components help in reducing the amount of damage produced due to lightning strikes on the aircraft

Based on the aircraft type, the Aircraft Lightning Protection Market is divided into unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVS), fixed-wing aircraft, and rotary-wing aircraft. Fixed-wing aircraft is further sub-segmented into military transport aircraft, narrow body aircraft, fighter aircraft, regional transport aircraft, light aircraft, wide-body aircraft, business aircraft, very large aircraft, and fighter jets. Rotary-wing aircraft is further sub-segmented into military helicopters and civil helicopters.

Aircraft Lightning Protection Market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow with a maximum CAGR during the forecasting period. Aeronautics industry is emerging as a significant rate due to increasing air passenger traffic and improving economic conditions of the region. The growth in air passenger traffic has resulted in an increased demand for new lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft from the region. Furthermore, emerging aircraft manufacturers in China, Japan, and India are expected to fuel the demand for Aircraft Lightning Protection Market during the forecast period.Aircraft Lightning Protection Market2 Key players analyzed in the Aircraft Lightning Protection Market:

• Cobham

• Saab

• L3 Technologies

• Microsemi Corporation

• TE Connectivity

• Dayton-Granger

• Astroseal Products

• Pinnacle lightning protection

• Avidyne

• National Technical Systems (NTP)

• Lord Corporation

• Honeywell International

• Dexmet Corporation

The scope of the Aircraft Lightning Protection Market:

Aircraft Lightning Protection Market, By Application

• Lightning Protection

o Expanded Metal Foils

o Static Wicks

o Transient Voltage Suppressors

• Lightning Detection & Warning

• Test Service

Aircraft Lightning Protection Market, By End-user

• Civil

• Military

Aircraft Lightning Protection Market, By Aircraft Type

• Fixed-wing Aircraft

o Narrow Body Aircraft

o Regional Transport Aircraft

o Wide Body Aircraft

o Very Large Aircraft

o Business Aircraft

o Light Aircraft

o Fighter Aircraft

o Military Transport Aircraft

o Fighter Jets

• Rotary-wing Aircraft

o Civil Helicopters

o Military Helicopters

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Aircraft Lightning Protection Market, By Fit

• Linefit

• Retrofit

Aircraft Lightning Protection Market, By Region

• North-America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

