Alpha Olefin Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018-2026 By Product, By Application And By Region.

Global Alpha olefin market was valued US$ 9 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 14.5 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 6 % during a forecast.

Olefin is basic chemical from a petroleum source. The olefin market is majorly run by plastic industry. Pervasive nature of the olefins combined with the growing demand for plastic products is the key driver of the market. Increased application of polymer such as packaging, furnishing, automobile composite, etc is propelling the market growth. Chemical synthesis is another end-use segment of olefin market. Olefin act as raw material for synthesis of chemicals like ethylene oxide, acrylonitrile and many more. The alpha olefins are used in a broad range of chemical applications such as synthetic lubricants, polyethylene, detergent alcohols, e synthetic fatty acids, oxo alcohols, epoxides, tanning oils, alkylated aromatics, and alpha olefins sulfonates.

Butene, hexene, octene, decene, dodecene are alpha olefin member. Hexene was the largest consumed product segment and estimated for more than 23% of the market share in 2013. Butene is leading the market at present. A large number of plastic packaging materials are prepared from polybutylene. Butene offers high strength, colourfastness and comfort, its resistance to staining, mildew, abrasion, sunlight, and its good bulk and cover. Hexene is witnessed to register highest gains during a forecast owing to its major use in manufacturing HDPE and LDPE polymers.

Polyolefin Co-monomers segment leads the market. Expanding polymer industry and its application is driving the olefin market. Poly olefin is followed by oil and gas owing to increasing olefin demand for gasoline production is expelling the market.

North America will witness the surge in alpha olefin market in forecast time. The country is the largest producer of plastics. Olefin is largely used in manufacturing and recycling of plastic. North America is followed by the Middle East and Europe. North America will continue to dominate the market with the practice of various expansion activities planned by key manufacturers present in the region.

Key Player included in the olefin industry are Shell Chemical Ltd., Chevron Phillips, INEOS Oligomers, Sasol, Idemitsu Petrochemical, Sinopec, Beijing Yanhua, ONGC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation, Jinan Haohua Industry, Reliance Industries, BAS, BorsodChem, Jinan Haohua Industry Royal Dutch, Petroquimica Rio,Tercero, Shell Alfa Aesar, ,Shijiazhuang Kunli Chemical and Plasticizers s.

Scope of the Alpha Olefins Market Report:

Alpha Olefins Market By Product Type:

• Butene

• Hexene

• Octene

• Decene

• Dodecene

Alpha Olefins Market By Application Type:

• Polyolefin Co-monomers

• Surfactants and Intermediates

• Lubricants

• Fine Chemicals

• Plasticizers

• Oil Field Chemicals

Alpha Olefins Market By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player Analysed in the Alpha Olefin Market:

• Royal Dutch Shell plc

• Sasol

• Qatar Chemical Company Ltd (Q-Chem)

• Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd

• The Linde Group

• INEOS

• Shell Chemical Ltd.

• Sinopec Beijing Yanhua

• ONGC

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Alpha Olefin Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Alpha Olefin Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Alpha Olefin Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Alpha Olefin Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Alpha Olefin Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Alpha Olefin Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Alpha Olefin Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Alpha Olefin by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Alpha Olefin Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Alpha Olefin Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Alpha Olefin Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

