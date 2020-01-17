Aluminium Caps and Closures Market by Scope, Growth Prospective, Application & Forecast

“[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Aluminium Caps and Closures Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Aluminium Caps and Closures and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Aluminium Caps and Closures , plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

Key players operating in the global aluminium caps and closures market include Crown Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Guala Closures Group, Nippon Closures Co. Ltd, Amcor Ltd., O Berk Company, Manaksia Industry Ltd., Pelliconi & C. SPA, CL Smith Company and Closure Systems International.

Attribute Details Base Year for estimation 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019 Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

By Closure Type (Crown, Screw Cap, and Can End)

(Crown, Screw Cap, and Can End) By Material (Aluminium, Steel, and Tin)

(Aluminium, Steel, and Tin) By End User (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, and Others (Chemical industries and Automotive Industries))

(Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, and Others (Chemical industries and Automotive Industries)) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

