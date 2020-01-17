Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market is Seeing Explosive Growth By Future Industry Winners: Forecast, 2014-2024

The global Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials across various industries.
The Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
Zoetis, Inc.
Merck & Co., Inc.
Eli Lilly and Company
Bayer AG
Virbac
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Sanofi
Ceva Sante Animale
Vetoquinol S.A.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Etracyclines
Penicillins
Macrolides
Aminoglycosides
Sulfonamides
Fluoroquinolones
Lincosamides
Cephalosporins
Other
Segment by Application
Food-producing Animals
Companion Animals
The Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:
- Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
