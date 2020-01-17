Anxiety Disorders And Depression Treatment Industry Annual Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of 2019 Report with Pfizer, Eli Lilly, GSK, AstraZeneca, H. Lundbeck

Anxiety disorders and depression are treatable, and the vast majority of people can be helped with professional care.

Often depression and an anxiety disorder can be treated similarly. In many cases, therapy can be tailored to an individual so that it works to reduce the symptoms of both disorders.

Several forms of psychotherapy are effective. Of these, cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) works to replace negative and unproductive thought patterns with more realistic and useful ones. These treatments focus on taking specific steps to overcome anxiety and depression. Treatment often involves facing one’s fears as part of the pathway to recovery. Interpersonal therapy and problem-solving therapy are also effective.

Medications can also be useful. Symptoms of depression and anxiety disorders often occur together, and research shows that both respond to treatment with selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) and serotonin norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI) medications.

Other medications may be used if an SSRI or SNRI does not provide adequate improvement. For people with severe symptoms or functional limitations, psychotherapy and medication treatment may be combined.

Currently, North America leads the global market for Anxiety Disorders And Depression Treatment drugs and devices. North America was followed by Europe in terms of market capitalization. However, North America and Europe is expected to lose out some of the market share to other emerging regional markets owing to the expiry of several patens of pharmaceutical companies operating in these regions. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest regional market for asthma and COPD owing to the increased incidence of asthma & other respiratory diseases in industrial regions.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers: Pfizer, Eli Lilly, GSK, AstraZeneca, H. Lundbeck

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

