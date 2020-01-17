Aquafeed Market worth US$ 71.7 Billion by 2025 | Global Major Manufacturers, Production and Sales Market Comparison

According to Market Study Report, Aquafeed Market 2019 provides a comprehensive analysis of the Aquafeed Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Aquafeed Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Aquafeed Market size is projected to grow from US$ 47.3 Billion in 2019 to US$ 71.7 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. This report spread across 164 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with 118 tables and 21 figures is now available in this research.

Topmost Outstanding Market Players:

Cargill (US)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

Alltech (US)

Purina Animal Nutrition (US)

Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands)

Ridley Corporation Ltd. (Australia)

“The fish segment, by species, is estimated to dominate the aquafeed market in 2019.”

The fish segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, in terms of value. Fish is the cheapest and most easily digestible animal protein. However, due to excessive exploitation of resources and pollution, the availability of fish in natural waters has declined considerably. This has resulted in the adoption of various methods to increase production. The major types of fish considered for the study include tilapia, salmon, carp, and trout.

“Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the aquafeed market.”

The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest share in 2018. According to a report published in 2018 by the National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) on Fisheries and Aquaculture, countries, such as India, have focused on the adoption of freshwater aquaculture as their key activity, which has contributed to its market dominance. Also, consumer demand for convenience and processed seafood offers profitable growth prospects and diversification in the region’s food sector.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 35%, and Tier 3: 25%

By Designation: C-level:20%, D-level: 30%, and Others*: 50%

By Region: Asia Pacific: 40%, South America: 20%, North America: 15%, Europe: 15%,**RoW: 10%

Competitive Landscape of Aquafeed Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Dynamic Differentiators

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Visionary Leaders

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (For Start-UPS/SMEs)

3.1 Emerging Leaders

3.2 Starting Blocks

3.3 Progressive Companies

3.4 Dynamic Capitalizers

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product Launches

4.2 Expansions & Investments

4.3 Acquisitions

4.4 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

Research Coverage:

The study covers the aquafeed market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential across different segments, such as species, ingredient, additive, life cycle, form, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.