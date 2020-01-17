Artificial Intelligence in Education System Market Trends 2020, Global Size, Industry Growth, Regional Analysis, Emerging Technology, Top Company Profiles, Growing CAGR value

The “Artificial Intelligence in Education System Market Analysis to 2030” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Artificial Intelligence in Education System industry with a focus on the Artificial Intelligence in Education System market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the Artificial Intelligence in Education System market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, end-user, and geography. The Artificial Intelligence in Education System market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report includes key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Players involve in Artificial Intelligence in Education System Market:

International Business Machines Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Nuance Communications, Inc., Quantum Adaptive Learning, LLC., ALEKS Corporation Blackboard Inc., DreamBox Learning, Inc., Jenzabar Inc., Microsoft Corp., Pearson Education, Inc., and Knewton, Inc.

The Artificial Intelligence in Education System market research report offers a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2030 for overall Artificial Intelligence in Education System market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Artificial Intelligence in Education System Report is segmented as:

By Mode (Learner model, Pedagogical model, and Domain model)

(Learner model, Pedagogical model, and Domain model) By Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Virtual Personal Assistant, Querying Method, and Context-Aware)

(Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Virtual Personal Assistant, Querying Method, and Context-Aware) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa)

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Artificial Intelligence in Education System market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the global Artificial Intelligence in Education System market report. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the Artificial Intelligence in Education System market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Artificial Intelligence in Education System Market Key Takeaways Research Methodology Artificial Intelligence in Education System Market Landscape Market – Key Market Dynamics Artificial Intelligence in Education System Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 Industry Landscape Artificial Intelligence in Education System Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

