Asia Pacific Sports Nutrition Market was valued US$ 4.30 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 7.80 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.25 % during a forecast period.

The Asia Pacific sports nutrition market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product type, Asia Pacific sports nutrition market divided into protein powder, ISO drink powder, capsule/tablets, supplement powder, RTD protein drinks, ISO & other sports drinks, carbohydrate drinks, protein bars, carbohydrate/energy bars and other supplements. Distribution channel segment is categorised into large retail & mass merchandisers, small retail, drug & specialty stores, fitness institutions, online. Based on the end user, Asia Pacific Sports Nutrition market is classified into athletes, bodybuilders, recreational users and lifestyle users. By region, the Asia Pacific sports nutrition market is classified into China, India, Japan, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific.

Growing health awareness attached with cumulative number of health clubs and fitness centers are expected to boost global sports nutrition market. Rapid urbanization, growing disposable income enlarged with progressively purchasing sports nutrition products as healthy snacks as a part of diet are also anticipated to enhancement the growth in sports nutrition market. The high number of cheap counterfeit products shakes sales of reputed companies is restrict the growth of sports nutrition market.

Sports drinks segment is projected to hold large market share in the Asia Pacific sports nutrition market. Rapid urbanization united with growing disposable income is estimated to fuel the demand for sports drinks globally. Sports drinks are widely used by athletes to restock the water level in the body but are suffering mass acceptance by lifestyle and recreational users.

Japan is expected to dominate the large market share in the Asia Pacific Sports Nutrition market owing to growing disposable incomes along with rapidly changing lifestyles. China is likely to improvement market share followed by the Australia owing to higher percentage of the overweight population. India is projected to witness the notable growth in the Asia Pacific Sports Nutrition market owing to the rising number of adoption of sports nutrition products amongst lifestyle & recreational users.

Some of the major key players in the Asia Pacific Sports Nutrition market includes Abbott Laboratories ,Clif Bar & Company ,Glanbia plc ,Herbalife Nutrition ,Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. ,PepsiCo Inc. ,Reckitt Benckiser Group plc ,Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd., the Coca Cola Company and Yalult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Scope of the report for Asia Pacific Sports Nutrition Market

By Type

• Protein Powder

• ISO Drink Powder

• Capsule/Tablets

• Supplement Powder

• RTD Protein Drinks

• ISO & Other Sports Drinks

• Carbohydrate Drinks

• Protein Bars

• Carbohydrate/Energy Bars

• Others

By End Users

• Athletes

• Bodybuilders

• Recreational Users

• Lifestyle Users

By Distribution Channel

• Large Retail & Mass Merchandisers

• Small Retail

• Drug & Specialty Stores

• Fitness Institutions

• Online

By Geography

• China

• India

• Japan

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Key players in Asia Pacific Sports Nutrition Market

• Abbott Laboratories

• Clif Bar & Company

• Glanbia plc

• Herbalife Nutrition

• Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

• PepsiCo Inc.

• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

• Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd.

• The Coca Cola Company

• Yalult Honsha Co. Ltd

