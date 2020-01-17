Asset and Wealth Management Market To 2027 Record Stellar CAGR During Forecast Period

Asset management is very essential for which advanced technologies are being used at a rapid rate. More emphasis on strengthening asset management increased after the global financial crisis where the focus was more on strict regulations and increasing digitalization. Asset and wealth management services providers are innovating and coming up advanced solutions and competing with their counter parts on the grounds of technical expertise and cyber security solutions. Currently, the global asset and wealth management market is highly consolidated with ~ 30% revenue share held by leading players in the market. Prominent players in the market are focusing on expanding services provided by them and collaborating with the other players mainly to improve the sales performance of their business.

For instance, Capgemini recently acquired Azqore by taking its 20% stake. It is a subsidariy of Indosuez Wealth Management that provides technology outsourcing services in Europe wealth management sector. With this coopetition Azqore leverage Capgemini’s expertise in providing banking transactions and digital wealth management solutions in the technology outsourcing in the region.

Other prominent players are also coming up with advanced and improved services thus creating a huge growth opportunities in the global asset and wealth management market. Attributing to these developments taking place the overall revenue generation in the asset and wealth management market will probably cross ~ US$ 5.2 billion by the end of 2027. The market growth rate for the next eight years from 2019 to 2027 is likely to be ~ 4%, thus augmenting fair competition and high growth possibilities in the market.

Planning To Lay Down Future Strategy? Request Sample https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=70575

Developed regions are leading in the league of having the highest demand for asset and wealth management services. Steep rise in high-tech asset and wealth management solutions and booming investment sector are augmenting growth in North America asset and wealth management market. Based on the analysis, the North America held approximately 60% revenue share in the global asset and wealth management market and this share is likely to rise in the near future. Europe on the other hand also has high demand for asset and wealth management services. Increasing cross-border transaction has further propelled the demand in this market.

In the meantime, the demand for asset and wealth management services started growing rapidly in the Asia Pacific as well. Widespread adoption of advanced technologies and increasing penetration of digitalization in finance sector are key growth aggregators in Asia Pacific asset and wealth management market.

Request To Access Market Data Asset and Wealth Management Market

Increasing Importance of Customer Services Creating Positive Growth Environment in the Asset and Wealth Management Market

Nowadays, customer services are one of the most aspect and focus of the companies because it helps in maintaining customers. Companies across the globe are focusing on customer services through multi-channel integration, quantitative advisory process, and personalization. To maintain these steps also companies provide advanced advisory services with the help of human or robo-advisor. Importance and use of both these is separate and highly dependence on the need. In case of robo-advisors, they help in meeting optimal risk/return profile along with allocating assets based on the need of the customers. Moreover, they also provide quantitative data analysis with respect to assets, expenses, income, and credits followed by solutions. This aspect is also creating lucrative opportunities in the global asset and wealth management market.