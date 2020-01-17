Atomic Force Microscopy Market Size, Business Growth and Opportunities and Forecasts to 2024 New Report Insights

According to Market Study Report, Atomic Force Microscopy Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Atomic Force Microscopy Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Atomic Force Microscopy Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Atomic Force Microscopy Market was valued at US$ 441 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 586 Million by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. This report spread across 161 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 107 tables and 32 figures is now available in this research.

Bruker (US)

Park Systems (South Korea)

Hitachi (Japan)

Horiba (Japan)

Oxford Instrumenst (UK)

Nanosurf (Switzerland)

WITec (Germany)

NT-MDT (Russia)

NanoMagnetics Instruments (UK)

Nanonics Imaging (Israel)

“Probes to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024”

The market for probes is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Probes play a dominant role in the AFM market, in terms of volume, as the lifecycle of probes is shorter than the complete atomic force microscope, thereby leading to a higher requirement for probes than AFM.

“Industrial grade AFMs to grow at the fastest rate for atomic force microscopy”

Industrial grade is expected to grow at a significant rate between 2019 and 2024. There is a great importance of high-quality images to detect defects in miniaturized products. Hence, industrial grade AFM are more in demand owing to their high precision in detecting and visualizing even the smallest surface structures and defects in nano materials.

By Company Type: Tier 1– 55%, Tier 2– 25%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: Directors – 50%, Managers– 25%, Vice Presidents – 15% and Others – 10%

By Region: North America– 40%, Europe – 35%,APAC– 15%, RoW– 10%

1 Overview

2 Key Players in Atomic Force Microscopy (2018)

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Benchmarking

4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)

4.2 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 Product Launch and Development

5.2 Partnership

5.3 Acquisition

5.4 Expansion

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global computational photography based on offering, grade, application, and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to Atomic force microscopy market and forecasts the same till 2024.