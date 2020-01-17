Audio DSP System Market : Tmr Research Report Reveals Massive Growth Opportunities In The Industry

The leading players in the Audio DSP System Market are Toshiba Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., ST Microelectronics N.V., Freescale Semiconductor Ltd., Broadcom Corp., LSI Corp., Ceva Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Altera Corp., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Xilinx Inc., Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., MIPS Technologies Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Most modern desktop computers are equipped with audio hardware. This hardware allows audio to be recorded as digital information for storage and later playback. This digital information can be manipulated to change how the audio sounds when played back. Several digital audio “effects” have become commonplace because of the flexibility and fidelity of digital editing. Audio DSP solutions for home theater products enable OEMs to deliver the most features and most realistic sound across product lines including high-fidelity, high-end systems and feature-rich low-end systems.

The increasing demand for technically refined digital signal processing has allowed the ingress of a variety of applications, further reinforcing the maturation of the audio DSP market. The worldwide market for audio DSP is predicted to gain strength on the back of the need to build high-performance communication systems cost-efficiently. Employment of DSP chips in the consumer electronics segment has endorsed the adoption of audio DSP (digital signal processing) on a larger scale. The shift from old devices to modern-day devices, such as phablets and laptops, has proclaimed the need for optimum power consumption, which has curved the focus to audio DSPs. Owing to challenging real-time restraints, although performance has always been the most crucial parameter for audio DSP quality comparison; the past two decades have seen a drift in the same. With quick migration of audio DSP from military applications to low cost applications in portable devices like laptops, cell phones, and CD players with low power consumption has become an important parameter while selecting a DSP. The evolving audio DSP market is presently revolving around system flexibility in order to support system functionality changes, at any given point of design life cycle. Overall, the global DSP market is expected to seize some great opportunities with technological advancement and developments.

Audio DSP market can be segment into application, end use industry and region. By application, the audio DSP system market can be segmented into personal computers, mobile telecommunication applications, surveillance applications, mart phones, cameras and projectors, portable media players, set-top boxes and digital TVS, DVD, Blu-ray players & home audio-systems, automotive infotainment applications, automotive control systems. By end use industry, the global audio DSP system market is split into consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, entertainment, and others. The different types of printers, digital cameras, consumer electronics devices and set-top boxes are the highly salesable ones that have encouraged the rising usage of digital signal processing. The application of audio DSP (digital signal processing) is not only limited to consumer electronics, but also widely used in the automobile sector. The production of vehicle surveillance equipment and vehicle parts, particularly for location-based service vendors, has exaggerated the usage of audio digital signal processing. Certainly, automobile equipment producers have expressively furthered the growth of the audio DSP market.

By geographical region, the audio DSP market is split up into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. The market has Asia Pacific and North America as the major consumers and producers of audio DSPs. The Asia Pacific market is currently the market leader for electronics manufacturing, riding on desirable advantages such as abundance of skilled labor and low production cost.

