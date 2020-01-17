Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR) Market to Grow at 61.2% CAGR to 2025

According to Market Study Report, Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR) Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR) Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR) Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Augmented and Virtual Reality Market in aviation is projected to grow from US$ 78 Million in 2019 to US$ 1,372 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 61.2% during the forecast period. This report spread across 161 pages, profiling 20 companies and supported with 118 tables and 40 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR) Market:

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Google Inc. (US)

Eon Reality (US)

Aero Glass (US)

Upskill (US)

Oculus VR (US)

Jasoren (US)

IMB (US)

Fountx (Australia)

Sony (Japan)

By product, the gesture tracking devices segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR because as the sensor and tracking algorithms advance, their demand for training and operations will increase. Gesture tracking provides a hands-free interface during manufacturing, designing, and training which gives the user an interactive and real life-like experience.

Gesture tracking in manufacturing is especially helpful as having one hand busy going through manuals or design blueprints can hamper efficiency. Gesture tracking will enable mechanics to go through digital instructions and 3D designs on AR headsets using gestures. Gesture tracking in VR enables an interactive experience for training where the trainees receive real-time feedback of simulations when they take action. These benefits are expected to drive the gesture tracking devices in AR VR at a high rate during the forecast period.

Virtual reality has been integrated by many OEMs, MROs, and airlines. Airlines such as Qantas and Lufthansa are using VR to prove in-flight entertainment and provide pilot as well as cabin crew training, whereas OEMs, and MROs are using it to train mechanics. This integration is expected to grow further as technology develops. Thus, the virtual reality segment is expected to lead the AR VR technology market in aviation.

Competitive Landscape of Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR) Market:

Reason to access this report:

The report will provide market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall augmented and virtual reality market in aviation and its sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.